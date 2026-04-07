Man Found Dead at UPSI Sports Facility: Employee Trapped in Storage Room

A 53-year-old man, an employee of a private company at UPSI Bowling Arena, was found dead after being trapped in a storage room. Emergency services responded, but the man was confirmed deceased at the scene. Investigations and post-mortem examination are underway, with UPSI offering support to the family.

A tragic incident occurred at Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris ( UPSI ) in Perak , Malaysia, today, April 7th, resulting in the death of a 53-year-old man. The deceased, identified as Mohd Radzi bin Ariffin, was an employee of a private company operating at the UPSI Bowling Arena. The circumstances surrounding his death involve being trapped within a storage room located at the sports facility.

Emergency services were promptly alerted, but tragically, the man was found deceased upon their arrival. This unfortunate event has prompted an investigation and has left the university community in mourning.\The Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) received an emergency call from the police at approximately 1:57 AM requesting assistance in gaining access to the locked storage room. According to Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad, Assistant Director of Operations for JBPM, a team from the Tanjung Malim Fire and Rescue Station was swiftly dispatched to the scene, covering a distance of approximately 9 kilometers. They arrived at the UPSI Bowling Arena at around 2:07 AM. However, by the time the fire and rescue personnel arrived, the storage room had already been accessed with the assistance of the UPSI police. Despite the efforts to reach the individual, personnel from the Ministry of Health (MOH) Malaysia confirmed that the man was already deceased at the scene. The body of Mohd Radzi bin Ariffin was subsequently transported to Slim River Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The purpose of this examination is to determine the exact cause of death and to provide further clarity regarding the circumstances of the incident. The authorities are likely investigating the events leading up to the man's entrapment in the storage room and the factors that may have contributed to his demise.\Following the tragic event, UPSI released an official statement expressing their condolences and offering support to the grieving family. The university confirmed that they would assist the family with funeral arrangements once the post-mortem examination process is completed. The statement expressed heartfelt sympathy for the loss of Mohd Radzi bin Ariffin and extended their deepest condolences to his family members. The university community is also undoubtedly grappling with the emotional impact of this incident, as it has occurred within their grounds. The news of this tragedy has been widely reported, highlighting the importance of safety measures within university facilities and the need for prompt responses in emergency situations. The investigation will aim to determine if any safety protocols were breached or if there were any contributing factors that led to this unfortunate outcome. The university's commitment to supporting the family during this difficult time underscores the importance of compassion and support during times of grief. Further updates on the investigation and funeral arrangements will be provided as they become available. The investigation may also scrutinize the maintenance and security procedures of the UPSI Bowling Arena and storage room to prevent similar incidents in the future





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UPSI Death Storage Room Perak Emergency Investigation

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