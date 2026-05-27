Man fined RM6,500 for possessing stolen mobile phones

A 23-year-old man was fined RM6,500 or sentenced to eight months in prison by the Magistrate's Court on Tuesday for possessing two stolen mobile phones. Nathaniel Chan Yie Yien pleaded guilty in front of Magistrate Marilyn Kelvin to the charge made against him.

Kota Kinabalu: A 23-year-old man was fined RM6 ,500 or sentenced to eight months in prison by the Magistrate's Court on Tuesday for possessing two stolen mobile phones .

Nathaniel Chan Yie Yien pleaded guilty in front of Magistrate Marilyn Kelvin to the charge made against him. The charge was made under Section 411 of the Penal Code, which provides for a prison sentence of up to five years or a fine or both if found guilty. Chan was accused of committing the offense in front of Public Bank in Jalan Tapikong, Pekan Baru Donggongon, Penampang around 11 am on May 18 last year.

He was accused of possessing two stolen iPhones, an iPhone 13 Mini and an iPhone 12 Pro Max, belonging to a man named Md Putra Vadleyshah Mdd Azmi. Inspector Yusdi Basri, the prosecutor, informed the court that the police detained Chan in front of the bank and found the two iPhones in his possession during the investigation.

In a separate case, a 65-year-old man was sentenced to four months in prison and fined RM1,000 or sentenced to two months in prison for stealing a blanket from a shopping mall. Abdirauf Asakil pleaded guilty in front of Magistrate Dzul Elmy Yunus to the charge of stealing a RM139.90 value blanket from the Kaison store at Imago Shopping Mall around 1.53 pm on May 22 last year.

He was charged under Section 380 of the Penal Code, which provides for a prison sentence of up to 10 years and a fine if found guilty. The court was informed by the prosecution that Abdirauf took the gray blanket and removed the security device attached to the item. He then put the blanket into a paper bag and left the premises without making payment.

His actions were detected by the store's employee through CCTV recordings and he was detained in front of the premises after leaving with the item. The court also ordered him to serve a prison sentence from the date he was detained. The prosecution was handled by Inspector Mohamad Hamidi Mohamad Hamzah





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Stolen Mobile Phones Nathaniel Chan Yie Yien Magistrate's Court RM6 500 Fine Prison Sentence

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