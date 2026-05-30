Man dies in fire at former Odeon cinema building in George Town

A man believed to be a Myanmar national died while trying to escape from a fire that destroyed much of the former Odeon cinema building in George Town, Penang. The fire, which involved a two-storey nightclub, was put out by firefighters at around 11.15pm. The building, which dates back to the early 20th century, was a historical landmark in George Town and its destruction is a loss to the community.

A man believed to be a Myanmar national died while trying to escape from the fire which destroyed much of the former Odeon cinema building in George Town , Penang , last night.

Penang fire and rescue department director Shoki Hamzah said the body was found near the building's exit after the blaze was put out at about 11.15pm. He appears to have been trapped while trying to escape, as reported by Bernama. The entertainment centre in the building was not open for business because it was undergoing renovation. Chief minister Chow Kon Yeow thanked firefighters and emergency teams for their rapid response in safeguarding nearby residents and property.

Firefighters acted swiftly to control the blaze in a short time, successfully stopping it from spreading to neighbouring buildings, including those in Jalan Sri Bahari. The firefighters were despatched after an emergency call at 8.50pm. Upon arrival, they found the fire already raging, involving a two-storey nightclub called Midnight Black, housed in the former cinema building. The Odeon, which dates back to the early 20th century, screened Hollywood classics and Malay films throughout the 1940s to the 1960s.

It closed around 1999-2000 and remained vacant for a few years before being revived to screen mainly Tamil movies. The final screening was reported to be in July 2014, and the building was later turned into an interactive museum, cafe and nightclub. The building was a historical landmark in George Town and its destruction is a loss to the community. The cause of the fire is still under investigation





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Man Dies In Fire Former Odeon Cinema Building George Town Penang Historical Landmark

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