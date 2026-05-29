Man Charged with Trafficking Four People, Including Three Minor Girls, for Sexual Exploitation

A 32-year-old man was charged in the Sandakan Magistrate's Court today with trafficking four people, including three minor girls, for sexual exploitation.

A 32-year-old man was charged in the Sandakan Magistrate's Court today with trafficking four people, including three minor girls, for sexual exploitation . The case is set to be transferred to the Sessions Court .

Chu Nyuk Sheng faces three charges of trafficking minors for sexual exploitation, involving two 15-year-olds-one a Malaysian and the other a foreigner-and a 17-year-old foreigner. These charges were framed under Section 14(1) of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, which carries a sentence of life imprisonment or a minimum of five years in jail, and whipping upon conviction.

For the fourth charge, he is accused of trafficking a 30-year-old foreign woman for sexual exploitation under Section 12 of Act 670, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine upon conviction. A team of police officers from the Criminal Investigation Department raided a hotel in Bandar Sandakan around 10:45 pm on May 14, where they arrested the suspect and rescued the four victims.

The accused was unrepresented in court, while Deputy Public Prosecutor Ong Teik Yi appeared for the prosecution





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Sexual Exploitation Trafficking Man Charged Sandakan Magistrate's Court Sessions Court

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Man Charged with Human Trafficking-Related OffencesA 32-year-old man was charged in a Magistrate's Court with trafficking three underage girls for sexual exploitation.

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Man charged with trafficking four females for sexual exploitationA 33-year-old local man, Chu Nyuk Sheng, was charged in Sandakan Magistrate's Court with trafficking three teenage girls aged 15, 16, and 17, and a 30-year-old woman for sexual exploitation. The offences occurred at two hotels on May 14. No plea was recorded as the case falls under Sessions Court jurisdiction. He faces up to life imprisonment under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act. Bail was denied, and case mention set for June 15.

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