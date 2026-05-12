Man Assaulted After Glancing at Group in Kepong Restaurant, CCTV Video Circulated

A man was attacked by a group of individuals in a Kepong restaurant on Thursday (7 May) evening, after allegedly looking in their direction while dining. CCTV footage of the incident showed punching, kicking, and hitting of the victim with a plastic chair. The incident happened after the victim inappropriately glared at the group, who did not know each other, for talking loudly. The perpetrators are believed to be intoxicated. The case is under investigation, and the suspects have been arrested and remanded until Thursday for assistance in the investigation. The victim required three stitches for head injuries. The incident occurred at 2:12 AM, as stated by Lim Lip Eng, the Kepong Member of Parliament.

A man was assaulted by a group of individuals after reportedly looking in their direction while dining at a restaurant in Kepong last Thursday (7 May).

According to Sentul District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Basri Sagoni, the case is still under investigation and further action is being taken. Suspected intoxicated individuals started the altercation by attacking the victim after he glanced at them. They have been arrested and remanded until Thursday (14 May). Victim received three stitches for head wound.

The incident occurred at 2:12 AM and victim suffered head injuries and required three stitches. The dispute was believed to have happened after the victim allegedly glared at the group for talking loudly; they didn’t know each other. A police report was lodged the following morning, after which Royal Malaysia Police apprehended all suspects that same day





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Assault Looking In Direction Dining At A Restaurant Sentul District Police Basri Sagoni Royal Malaysia Police Ccctv Videos Victim Head Injuries Police Report

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