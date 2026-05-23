Man Arrested in Two-Car Collision in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia

A man in his 20s was arrested in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, after allegedly causing a two-car collision and running a red light. The case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving and under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt.

A man in his 20s was arrested after allegedly running a red light and causing a two- car collision at Jalan PJU 8/1, Damansara Perdana, on Saturday (May 23).

The suspect was detained at the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters compound for reckless driving. A parallel investigation is being conducted by the district criminal investigation division under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt. Eyewitnesses or other members of the public with information on the incident are urged to contact investigating officer Insp Sivam Muniandy at 03-79662222 or visit the nearest police station to assist investigations





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Car Collision Reckless Driving Voluntarily Causing Hurt Petaling Jaya Malaysia Arrest

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