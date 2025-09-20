Man Arrested in Teluk Intan Following Expressway Burglary, Viral Video Shows Dramatic Chase

Police in Teluk Intan have arrested a man believed to be involved in a burglary following a dramatic pursuit and interception on the North-South Expressway. The incident, which went viral on social media, involved a police chase and a gunshot before the suspect's vehicle was apprehended. Authorities are also searching for additional vehicles linked to the suspect.

TELUK INTAN : Law enforcement authorities have taken a suspect into custody in connection with a reported burglary. The arrest, confirmed by Perak Police Chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin, followed an incident at the southbound Rest and Service Area of the North-South Expressway that quickly gained attention on social media. The suspect's apprehension marks a significant step in the investigation, showcasing the efficiency and collaborative efforts of the police force.

The incident, captured on video and widely shared, depicted a dramatic pursuit and interception, highlighting the risks and challenges faced by law enforcement in ensuring public safety. The swift action taken by the police underscores their commitment to bringing perpetrators of criminal activities to justice and maintaining order on the nation's roadways. The suspect, identified as a 35-year-old male, was apprehended by a crime prevention patrol team from the Tapah District Police Headquarters. The team initiated the pursuit when they spotted the suspect traveling from Manjung to Kuala Lumpur in a Perodua Aruz multi-purpose vehicle. \During the operation, law enforcement officers were compelled to fire a single shot at the tire of the suspect's vehicle. This action was taken to bring the vehicle to a halt and safely apprehend the suspect. Inside the suspect's vehicle, the police discovered various items, including burglary tools and a police jacket. This discovery further solidified the suspicion of the suspect's involvement in criminal activities. Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin commended the operation, praising the inter-district police cooperation as an outstanding example of teamwork. He acknowledged the efforts of the unified team in successfully apprehending the suspect. Moreover, the authorities are actively searching for two other vehicles believed to be linked to the suspect, which are a Toyota Hilux and a Perodua Alza. The investigation is ongoing, with the police working diligently to gather more evidence and identify any other individuals involved in the alleged burglary. The police chief expressed confidence in the case's resolution with the arrest of the primary suspect, signaling the commitment of the authorities to bring justice to the victims and ensure the safety of the public. The dedication of the police force, including their quick response, thoroughness and collaborative approach, is critical in preventing similar incidents in the future.\The incident drew significant attention on social media, with a viral video showcasing the dramatic pursuit and apprehension. The video footage captured the moment when the suspect re-entered the expressway while evading the authorities. A gunshot could be heard during the chase, heightening the tension and drama of the situation. The suspect's vehicle was eventually intercepted and blocked by police officers, ensuring the safe containment of the suspect. Officers immediately removed the driver from the vehicle and instructed the suspect to lie down on the roadside. A comprehensive search of the vehicle was conducted to uncover any further evidence related to the suspected crime. This thorough examination underscored the attention to detail and commitment of the police in their investigation. The arrest of the suspect and the ongoing investigation are crucial steps in ensuring that all those involved in the burglary are brought to justice. The police are working tirelessly to uncover the full scope of the incident and determine any potential links between the arrested suspect and any other individuals or groups involved. The actions taken by law enforcement officials in this case reflect the dedication of the authorities to upholding the law and protecting the public. The case serves as a reminder of the importance of swift and coordinated police response in addressing criminal activity and maintaining public order





theSundaily / 🏆 25. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Burglary Police Chase Arrest North-South Expressway Teluk Intan

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man nabbed over sexual assault of nine-year-old girl at Kulai coffeshopSAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Microsoft on Thursday said it plans to build a second massive artificial intelligence data center in Wisconsin, bringing its spending in the state to more than $7 billion.

Read more »

Cops nab man suspected of molesting girl in Kulai public toiletKulai police chief Tan Seng Lee says the suspect will be brought to the Kulai magistrates’ court tomorrow to be remanded.

Read more »

Woman: Police Told Me To “Go Home And Rest” After A Korean Man Assaulted MeShe claimed bystanders initially offered to call the police, but backed off upon learning she was a foreigner.

Read more »

Kejohanan lasak sempena Hari Polis di Teluk Intan esokPeserta perlu merentasi 10 halangan ekstrem seperti larian tiga kilometer, angkat tayar, panjat tali, lompat palang, merangkak bawah lori, masuk kolam ais dan banyak lagi

Read more »

Meat grinder horror leaves man fighting for his hand in ChemorIPOH, Sept 20 — A restaurant owner was seriously injured after his right hand got stuck in a meat grinder at an eatery in Jalan Silang 3, Chemor here last night.Perak Fire and...

Read more »

KPDN Perak rampas 11,500 liter diesel disyaki diseleweng di Teluk IntanSerbuan Op Tiris 2025 di tapak pembinaan Teluk Intan berjaya merampas 11,500 liter diesel disyaki diseleweng, nilai rampasan RM140,200.

Read more »