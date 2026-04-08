Man Arrested in Potong Pasir for Possession of Prohibited Weapons and Offensive Items

A 39-year-old man was arrested in Potong Pasir, Singapore, after police found a cache of prohibited weapons and offensive items in his home. The arrest followed reports of projectiles being fired from the residence.

Singapore authorities have taken a firm stance against a resident in Potong Pasir , arresting a 39-year-old man for the unlawful possession of prohibited weapons and offensive items. The arrest, which occurred on April 6th, followed reports of projectiles being discharged from a residential unit in the area. The Singapore Police Force, responding to the incident, quickly mobilized officers from the Ang Mo Kio Division to investigate the scene located at Potong Pasir Avenue 1.

The police report indicated that the incident was reported to them at around 10 am on the mentioned date. Upon conducting a thorough search of the residence, law enforcement officials unearthed a significant arsenal of weaponry, including items that are strictly regulated and prohibited under Singaporean law. The recovered items included a variety of firearms and projectile-launching devices. Specifically, the authorities seized two pre-charged pneumatic rifles, four BB guns, and four gel blasters. Furthermore, the search yielded eight bows accompanied by 36 arrows and three 3D-printed crossbows with a substantial collection of 83 arrows. In addition to these items, authorities discovered three slingshots, nine flip knives, three knives with sheaths, one stun device designed for self-defense, and one extendable baton. Various projectiles were also recovered from the premises. The comprehensive collection of weapons clearly indicated the seriousness of the situation, leading to the immediate arrest of the individual. Further investigation also revealed the presence of a 3D printer and 17 rolls of printing filament, which are suspected to have been used in the production of some of the seized items. The nature of the items and the potential for their use caused immediate concern, leading to the prompt and decisive action by the police.\The arrest of the 39-year-old man highlights the strict laws and regulations in Singapore regarding the ownership and use of weapons and offensive items. The police acted swiftly and decisively to address the situation, emphasizing their commitment to public safety and maintaining law and order. The wide range of weapons seized from the residence points to potential illegal activities, which the police are actively investigating. The discovery of the 3D printer and printing filament is of particular concern, as it suggests the potential for homemade or modified weapons, further emphasizing the need for comprehensive enforcement of existing laws. The police are likely examining the seized items to determine if they were used in any criminal activity or if there was any intent to cause harm. They are also investigating the source of the weapons and the purpose for which they were acquired. The police’s quick response and the seizure of the weapons have undoubtedly prevented potential harm to members of the public. The thoroughness of the investigation underscores the police’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the community. This case serves as a clear indication that such acts will not be tolerated and that those who violate the law will face severe consequences. The investigation is ongoing and the man is set to be charged under several acts.\The apprehended individual is scheduled to face charges under the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act on April 8th. Depending on the outcomes of the ongoing investigations, he could potentially face additional charges under the Guns, Explosives and Weapons Control Act and the Penal Code. These potential charges reflect the severity of the offense and the commitment of Singaporean authorities to uphold the law. The penalties for these offenses can be significant, including imprisonment. The Singapore Police Force has reiterated their unwavering stance against any actions that could jeopardize public safety, declaring a zero-tolerance policy for such activities. The police statement underscores their commitment to safeguarding the public and ensuring that the community remains a safe and secure environment for all. This action serves as a deterrent to others who might consider engaging in similar activities. The swiftness and severity of the response are designed to send a clear message that such behavior will not be condoned. The legal processes and potential penalties the man faces underscore the comprehensive nature of Singapore’s laws, designed to protect the public from any type of weapon-related threats. The case also reveals the importance of proactive measures and vigilant investigation in order to combat any unlawful activity involving weapons. The police investigation will also assess the motives and intentions of the individual, which will inform the final determination of the charges and the severity of the sentences





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Singapore Arrest Weapons Potong Pasir Police Guns Offensive Weapons Investigation Prohibited Items Law Enforcement

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