Man Arrested for Wearing Police Uniform in Viral TikTok Video

A man in Subang Jaya has been arrested after a TikTok video showed him wearing a police vest and helmet without authorization. Police are investigating under multiple acts, including the Police Act 1967 and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Subang Jaya police have apprehended a man in his thirties following the widespread circulation of a TikTok video depicting him wearing official police attire – a vest and helmet adorned with legitimate insignia – without any lawful authorization.

The incident, which initially surfaced on April 17th, appears to have been orchestrated for the purpose of creating content intended for online platforms, specifically TikTok. Authorities were alerted to the video’s viral spread yesterday and acted promptly to locate and detain the individual responsible. The arrest took place in the USJ district of Subang Jaya, and the suspect is currently in police custody to facilitate a thorough investigation into the matter.

Deputy OCPD of Subang Jaya, Superintendent Mohd Fairus Jaafar, confirmed the arrest in a statement released on Thursday, April 23rd. He emphasized the seriousness of the offense, highlighting the unauthorized use of police property and the potential implications for public trust and safety. The suspect, identified as a local resident, is a known figure on TikTok, boasting a substantial following exceeding 560,000 users.

This significant online presence is being considered as a key factor in the rapid dissemination of the video and the subsequent public attention it garnered. The investigation is multifaceted, encompassing several legal provisions designed to address various aspects of the offense. Beyond the initial concern of impersonating a police officer, authorities are also examining potential violations related to public disturbance, the intentional causing of alarm, and the misuse of communication technologies.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 89 of the Police Act 1967, which specifically prohibits the unauthorized use of police attire or equipment. This section carries penalties designed to deter individuals from falsely representing themselves as law enforcement officers.

Furthermore, investigators are also exploring charges under Section 504 of the Penal Code, which deals with intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace. Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 is also being considered, potentially addressing aspects of disorderly conduct or public nuisance.

Finally, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 is being invoked to address the online dissemination of the video itself, focusing on whether the content was deemed offensive or detrimental to public order. The police are urging anyone with information pertaining to this case to come forward and assist with the investigation. Individuals with relevant details are encouraged to contact the Subang Jaya district police headquarters directly at 03-7862 7222.

The swift action taken by the Subang Jaya police demonstrates their commitment to upholding the law and maintaining the integrity of the police force. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the legal consequences associated with impersonating law enforcement and the importance of responsible online behavior. The investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected to be released as they become available.

The police are committed to a full and transparent investigation to ensure that justice is served and to deter similar incidents from occurring in the future. The suspect’s motive for creating and sharing the video is also under scrutiny, with investigators exploring whether it was intended as a prank, a misguided attempt at gaining online attention, or something more malicious.

The large number of followers the suspect has on TikTok raises concerns about the potential influence he may have over his audience and the possible impact of his actions on public perception of the police





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Subang Jaya Tiktok Police Arrest Unauthorized Use Impersonation Investigation Viral Video

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