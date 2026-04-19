Man Arrested for Driving Without License After Car-Van Collision in Bukit Merah

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for driving without a valid license following a car and van accident on Jalan Bukit Merah on Friday, April 17th. The collision, which occurred around 5:30 PM, was witnessed by residents who reported hearing a loud noise and seeing smoke from the damaged car. Police arrived at the scene and took the unlicensed driver into custody.

A serious road incident unfolded on Jalan Bukit Merah on Friday, April 17th, resulting in the arrest of a 26-year-old man for operating a vehicle without a valid driving permit.

Authorities were notified of a collision between a car and a van at approximately 5:30 PM. The impact of the accident was significant enough to draw the attention of nearby residents.

One individual, identified only as Mr. Chen, a 28-year-old resident of the area, recounted hearing a loud noise that prompted him to investigate. He observed that numerous neighbors had also emerged from their homes to ascertain the cause of the commotion.

Visual evidence captured at the scene, provided by a Lianhe Zaobao reader, depicts the aftermath of the crash. A white car sustained considerable damage, with its front bumper detached from the main body, and its engine emitting visible smoke. The van involved in the collision also bore marks of the impact, with a notably dented rear.

Mr. Chen and other concerned residents took the initiative to contact the police, who subsequently arrived to manage the situation and initiate an investigation. The arrested driver, identified as the operator of the car, faces charges related to driving without the requisite license.

The incident underscores the importance of adhering to road traffic regulations and the potential consequences of driving without proper authorization. Further details regarding the specific cause of the accident and the extent of any injuries sustained are yet to be released by the authorities.

The police confirmed the arrest, stating that the 26-year-old male driver of the car was apprehended for the offense of driving without a valid license.

This event serves as a stark reminder of the responsibilities that come with operating a motor vehicle and the legal frameworks in place to ensure road safety for all users. The swift response of residents and the subsequent police action highlight the community's role in maintaining order and addressing violations.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the full circumstances surrounding the collision.





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Traffic Accident Unlicensed Driver Arrest Jalan Bukit Merah Singapore

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