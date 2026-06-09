Man Arrested for Dangerous Driving under Influence of Drugs in Penang

A 29-year-old local man was arrested for driving a pickup truck under the influence of drugs in Seberang Jaya, Penang, and was brought to the Bukit Mertajam Magistrate's Court for remand. The suspect's urine tests returned positive results for methamphetamine and amphetamine, and a background check revealed 15 previous drug-related offences and two other prior criminal convictions.

A 29-year-old local man arrested for dangerous driving of an orange Mitsubishi Triton pickup truck under the influence of drugs in Seberang Jaya, Penang , was brought to the Bukit Mertajam Magistrate's Court today.

At approximately 8:45 AM, the suspect arrived at the court complex in a police vehicle, accompanied by several other detainees. Observers noted that the suspect was wearing plain clothes rather than the standard orange lock-up uniform worn by the others. According to a report by Sin Chew Daily, the suspect's larger build made it difficult for authorities to find a standard-issue lock-up uniform that fitted him.

As a result, he was permitted to wear his own clothes, which included an oversized beige t-shirt. The suspect, who has visible tattoos on his arms, appeared to walk with a slight limp. Throughout the proceedings, he remained handcuffed to fellow detainees and repeatedly attempted to shield his face from media photographers. Yesterday, Seberang Perai Tengah District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Nik Aminuddin Raja Abdullah confirmed that the suspect's urine tests returned positive results for methamphetamine and amphetamine.

The police are investigating the multi-vehicle crashes under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving under the influence of drugs and causing an accident. A background check on the suspect's criminal record revealed that he has 15 previous drug-related offences and two other prior criminal convictions. Initial investigations suggest that the suspect drove recklessly and dangerously from Sungai Dua towards Penang, colliding with several vehicles along the route.

The suspect was eventually cornered and detained by members of the public before being handed over to the police. A subsequent search of his sling bag uncovered a transparent plastic packet containing 0.75g of methamphetamine and 2.38g of ketamine. The Magistrate's Court has granted a four-day remand extension until 12 June to assist with ongoing police investigations





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Dangerous Driving Driving Under Influence Of Drugs Penang Bukit Mertajam Magistrate's Court Remand Extension

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