Man Arrested for Assault and Threatening to Kill Youth in Ranau

A 35-year-old man from Kg Matupang was arrested for assaulting and threatening to kill a 19-year-old youth at a grocery store in Kampung Matupang on May 19. The suspect had previously been involved in a murder case in 2014.

A 35-year-old man from Kg Matupang was arrested on May 21 for assaulting and threatening to kill a 19-year-old youth at a grocery store in Kampung Matupang on May 19.

The suspect had scolded the victim before brandishing a gold-colored brass knuckle and issuing death threats, before repeatedly punching and kicking him. The suspect tested positive for Amphetamine and Methamphetamine. He is connected to three other cases still under investigation under Section 457 of the Penal Code. The suspect, from Kg Matupang and Kg Terikon, was previously involved in a case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder on October 29, 2014, which has been resolved





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