Man Arrested for Allegedly Using Fake Documents to Transport 100 Sheep to Johor

A 44-year-old lorry driver was detained by the General Operations Force (PGA) for using suspected forged documents to transport 100 sheep to Johor. The suspect was caught during a roadblock in Tumpat, Kelantan, after discrepancies were found in the lorry's seal number and the provided permits. The case is being investigated under the Animals Act 1953.

TUMPAT: A man’s attempt to use suspected fake documents to transport 100 sheep to Johor failed after the lorry he was driving was stopped by the General Operations Force (PGA) during a roadblock at Neting, Pengkalan Kubor, yesterday.

The 44-year-old suspect was detained at 11:30 PM after PGA officers spotted an Isuzu lorry being driven in a suspicious manner. Senior Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Radzi Hussain, Commander of the Southeast Brigade PGA, stated that an inspection of the lorry’s cargo compartment revealed 100 sheep. He said the officers then requested the lorry driver to present the necessary permits for transporting livestock.

Upon verification, it was discovered that the ‘seal’ number on the lorry did not match the one listed in the provided documents. This discrepancy raised suspicions, leading officers to believe the documents were questionable and likely forged. Further checks will be conducted with the Kelantan Veterinary Services Department (JPV). Ahmad Radzi revealed that during questioning, the suspect admitted it was his first time transporting livestock in his 20 years as a lorry driver.

The suspect claimed he was paid RM250 to deliver the sheep to Johor Bahru. The case is being investigated under Section 36(1) of the Animals Act 1953 and has been referred to the Kelantan JPV for further action. Stay updated with us for more news





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Livestock Smuggling Fake Documents General Operations Force Animals Act 1953 Kelantan Veterinary Services

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