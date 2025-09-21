Man Arrested After High-Speed Pursuit on North-South Expressway Following Viral Social Media Video

Perak Police apprehended a suspect following a dramatic pursuit and a viral video depicting a burglary attempt on the North-South Expressway. The arrest highlights successful inter-district police cooperation and ongoing efforts to locate other suspects.

September 21, 2025, marked a significant law enforcement operation following a viral social media video depicting a dramatic pursuit and apprehension of a suspected burglar on the North-South Expressway (PLUS). The incident, which occurred at the southbound Rest and Service Area, culminated in the arrest of a 35-year-old male suspect, initially travelling from Manjung towards Kuala Lumpur.

The swift action taken by the Perak Police, spearheaded by a crime prevention patrol team from the Tapah District Police Headquarters, exemplifies effective inter-district cooperation. The pursuit, initiated in Tapah, involved the suspect's Perodua Aruz MPV, leading officers to employ tactical maneuvers, including firing a single shot at the vehicle's tire to bring it to a halt. The arrest was the result of the diligent efforts of law enforcement officers. The video, which quickly gained traction online, showed a group of officers chasing a vehicle against traffic, which had also entered the expressway from the wrong direction. The officers then intercepted the suspect's MPV, pulling the driver from the vehicle and ordering him to the ground as they conducted a thorough search. The incident is a stark reminder of the risks faced by law enforcement officers and the importance of vigilance on major roadways. The suspect's vehicle was also seen containing various burglary tools, including a police jacket, indicating the suspect’s intent in the crime and his involvement in a series of related offenses. This suggests that the authorities have identified a significant threat to the local community. The speed and efficiency of the response were crucial in preventing further criminal activity and ensuring public safety. The incident also underscores the importance of public awareness and reporting suspicious activities to the authorities. The police investigation is ongoing, with efforts focused on tracing two other MPVs believed to be linked to the suspect – a Toyota Hilux and a Perodua Alza. The authorities are working diligently to apprehend anyone else involved in this case and bring them to justice. The success of the operation highlights the value of collaboration between different police departments, which allowed officers to coordinate their efforts to achieve the ultimate aim of protecting citizens and preserving public order. The authorities have emphasized their commitment to maintaining safety and security on the nation’s highways and are calling on the public to cooperate with the police in preventing crime.\The Perak Police Chief, Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin, while addressing reporters after the closing of the 'Ter..Paling Pahlawan Challenge 2025' organized by the Hilir Perak District Police at Padang Speedy today, commended the exemplary teamwork demonstrated by the officers involved in the arrest. He emphasized the significance of inter-district cooperation in successfully apprehending the suspect. The 'Ter..Paling Pahlawan Challenge 2025' event organized by the Hilir Perak District Police was an initiative aimed at promoting community engagement and fostering positive relationships between the police and the public. It showcased the police force's commitment to community service and its dedication to working with the public to ensure a safer environment for all. The event provided an opportunity for people of all ages to interact with police officers, learn about their work, and participate in various activities. The police department has also used this opportunity to raise awareness about crime prevention and safety tips for motorists. The Perak Police Chief recognized the value of this initiative in enhancing trust and fostering a sense of community partnership in combating crime. The use of social media by the police in distributing information helps to reach a wider audience. The police are using social media to provide regular updates on the investigation. This also allows them to encourage the public to provide information and support their operations.\Following the arrest, police are now actively working to identify and locate the remaining suspects involved in the incident. Authorities are pursuing leads and analyzing evidence collected from the suspect's vehicle, and the footage from the video to connect the dots and apprehend all individuals responsible for the offense. This includes conducting thorough investigations to trace the vehicles involved, and examining evidence found in the suspect's vehicle. The authorities are calling on the public to come forward with any information that could help in the ongoing investigation. Law enforcement officials have expressed confidence in their ability to bring the perpetrators to justice and safeguard the community from further incidents of this nature. The efforts being made by the police show their commitment to protecting the public and maintaining order and safety. This swift action is intended to deter future criminal activity. The police are focused on apprehending all those involved in the criminal activities. The ongoing investigation aims to ensure that every individual involved faces the appropriate legal consequences. The entire operation underscores the vital role that law enforcement plays in safeguarding the well-being of citizens and upholding the law





