Man and wife killed in deadly Jalan Ampang crash

A 24-year-old male driver was arrested for murder in connection with a fatal road accident in Kuala Lumpur that killed a 61-year-old man and his 56-year-old wife. The case was initially investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act, but the investigation has been reclassified under Section 302 of the Penal Code due to the suspected negligence causing the deaths of the couple.

A 61-year-old man and his 56-year-old wife were killed when a Toyota Vios crashed into their motorcycle on Jalan Ampang in Kuala Lumpur . The driver of the Toyota Vios , a 24-year-old male, was arrested for murder and has had his remand extended until May 15.

The case was initially investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act but has been reclassified under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. Police are awaiting toxicology tests to determine if the suspect was driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs





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Kuala Lumpur Fatal Road Accident Toyota Vios Motorcycle Rajamundry George Wan Jhee Ying Section 41(1) Of The Road Transport Act 1987 Section 302 Of The Penal Code Murder

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