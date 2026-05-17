Mamelodi Sundowns beat Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces 1-0 in the first leg of the African Champions League final, with left back Aubrey Modiba scoring the game’s only goal. Modiba struck home a free kick from outside the penalty box eight minutes before halftime to give the South African champions a slender advantage to take into next Sunday’s return leg in Rabat.

Mamelodi Sundowns beat Morocco ’s Royal Armed Forces 1-0 in the first leg of the African Champions League final on Sunday, with left back Aubrey Modiba scoring the game’s only goal.

Modiba struck home a free kick from outside the penalty box eight minutes before halftime to give the South African champions a slender advantage to take into next Sunday’s return leg in Rabat. Sundowns might have had a more handsome win had their Colombian striker Brayan Leon not squandered three good chances in quick succession early in the second half, which got underway after a 20-minute delay because of a faulty VAR system.

Both teams were left waiting to restart after halftime before deciding to go ahead without VAR in another embarrassing incident in a major African final. Earlier this year the African Cup of Nations final between Morocco and Senegal in Rabat was overshadowed by controversial VAR decisions and a walk-off by Senegal. The same referee, Jean-Jacques Ndala of the Democratic Republic of Congo, oversaw Sunday’s match at Loftus Versfeld but could do little about the faulty technology.

Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena struck the visitors’ upright with another free kick five minutes from time. Sundowns, who were Champions League runners-up last season, have only previously won the competition in 2016 while the Moroccan army side were victors of the old-style African Champions Cup 41 years ago





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

African Champions League Mamelodi Sundowns Aubrey Modiba Reda Tagnaouti VAR Brayan Leon Teboho Mokoena Royal Armed Forces African Cup Of Nations Senegal Morocco Loftus Versfeld Pretoria South Africa

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Italian Open 2026: Jannik Sinner On Brink Of Final, Casper Ruud Qualifies For Rome FinalItalian Open 2026: World number one Jannik Sinner moved to within two games of the Italian Open final before heavy rain suspended his semi-final against Daniil Medvedev on Friday. The Italian is chasing a sixth consecutive Masters 1000 title and has recently triumphed in Paris, Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, and Madrid. Casper Ruud advances to the final after a dominant 6-1 6-1 victory over Luciano Darderi.

Read more »

USM Alger Claim African Cup Title, Overtake Zamalek's Shock 1-0 Win on PenaltiesUSM Alger claimed their first African Cup of Champions Clubs title with a penalty shootout victory over Zamalek, overturning Egypt's 1-0 victory in the first leg.

Read more »

Indonesia’s first giant panda set to charm publicBOGOR: With his signature black and white fur, the first giant panda born in Indonesia is growing and thriving ahead of his public debut this month.

Read more »

First public step highlights crisis facing Sabah’s animal sheltersIN a time of economic uncertainty, when rising costs are forcing many households to tighten their belts, animal shelters across Sabah are facing a quieter but equally urgent crisis: how to keep hundreds of rescued animals fed, healthy, and alive.

Read more »