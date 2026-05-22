Male Citizen of Myanmar Dies After Assault Over Alcohol Misunderstanding

Police in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia have confirmed that a 39-year-old citizen of Myanmar passed away after being assaulted by two of his roommates over a misunderstanding involving alcoholic beverages. After receiving a police report from a member of the public on May 1, 2019, local authorities conducted a police operation around the Circle Line MRT station in Kepong, Kuala Lumpur, which led to the arrest of two males and one female, all citizens of Myanmar aged 30 to 40 years old. The police believe that the incident occurred due to a misunderstanding between the victim and the suspects, resulting in a violent altercation.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: A 39-year-old citizen of Myanmar died after being assaulted by two of his roommates over a misunderstanding involving alcoholic beverages at the Circle Line MRT station in Kepong, Kuala Lumpur.

A police report received from a member of the public on May 1, 2019, at 1:40 p.m., reported the victim being unconscious. Superintendent Jasni Zolpa, Deputy Chief of Sentul District Police, confirmed in a press conference at the Sentul District Police Headquarters on May 14, 2019, that a police operation was conducted around the Kepong area around noon on May 2, 2019.

As a result of the investigation, two males and a female, all citizens of Myanmar aged 30 to 40 years old, were arrested for assisting the further investigation. The police believe that the incident occurred due to a misunderstanding between the victim and the suspects, resulting in a violent altercation





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Malaysia Government Citizen Of Myanmar Alcohol Misunderstanding Assault Passing Residence

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