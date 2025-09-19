Malaysians Urged to Check MyKad Functionality in Preparation for RON95 Fuel Subsidy

The Malaysian government is urging citizens to verify their MyKad's functionality to ensure access to the upcoming RM1.99 per litre RON95 fuel subsidy. MyKad verification at the pump will be required. Those with faulty or expired MyKads are advised to apply for replacements immediately.

The Malaysian government is taking proactive steps to prepare for the upcoming targeted RON95 fuel subsidy, which is slated to be implemented by the end of September. This initiative, offering RON95 petrol at a significantly reduced price of RM1.99 per litre, is exclusively for Malaysian citizens. To avail themselves of this subsidized rate, citizens will be required to present their MyKad for verification at the pump.

The program’s full details are anticipated to be released by the end of September 2025. Recognizing the importance of a functional MyKad for this initiative, the authorities have emphasized the need for Malaysians to ensure their identification cards are in good working order. A faulty or unreadable chip on the MyKad will prevent access to the subsidized fuel price. \In light of the MyKad requirement, the Minister has strongly advised all Malaysians to check the functionality of their MyKad. If the chip is found to be defective or experiencing reading difficulties, individuals are urged to promptly apply for a replacement at the nearest National Registration Department (Jabatan Pendaftaran Negara) office or counter across the country. The government has made provisions for same-day replacement MyKads at select locations, encouraging citizens not to delay the process. As using a valid MyKad is compulsory to qualify for the RM1.99 per litre price, failure to present a functioning MyKad will result in having to pay the unsubsidized price. Minister has stated that eligible citizens must use their MyKad for verification to receive the subsidized price. Malaysians who experience chip malfunctions on their MyKad can still purchase RON95 petrol, but they will not be entitled to the discounted rate. \The MyKad serves as a crucial tool for identity verification in a multitude of processes, including financial transactions, accessing government services, and receiving various forms of assistance. Recently, the MyKad played a key role in the program where eligible Malaysian adults were granted a one-time RM100 credit to purchase essential goods at participating supermarkets. The MyKad was required at the checkout to redeem the credit. Should anyone encounter issues with their MyKad at any kiosk, bank, or government service counter, applying for a replacement card as soon as possible is highly recommended. Those who possess a MyKad that is over a decade old are also advised to request a replacement. While replacement cards are issued on the same day at certain locations, citizens in Peninsular Malaysia might have to wait up to 5 working days. In East Malaysia, this process might take up to 7 working days. This proactive approach is aimed at ensuring a smooth and efficient rollout of the RON95 fuel subsidy for all eligible Malaysian citizens





