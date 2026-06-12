Malaysians Transform Single Blood Donation into Lifelong Mission to Save Lives

How a group of Malaysians turned a one-time blood donation into a decades-long commitment, highlighting the power of regular giving and the need to engage younger generations through accessible drives and relatable messaging.

Malaysia ns are making a significant impact through regular blood donation s, turning a single act into a lifelong commitment to save lives. Muhammad Huzaifah Ahmad, a 39-year-old freelancer from Kajang, began donating blood at age 18 as a teenage experiment and has now donated 271 times, helping countless patients.

His dedication deepened after his mother was diagnosed with a blood disorder in 2021 and required transfusions, making him realize that even his own family could be among those relying on donated blood. Ahead of World Blood Donor Day, Huzaifah emphasized the need to make blood donation more relatable to younger generations.

He noted that many of his peers still avoid donating due to fear of needles or time constraints, and believes social media can be leveraged effectively with messages that resonate with youth. Azira Abdul Aziz, 31, started donating blood during the National Service Training Programme in 2013 at age 18. She felt it was a meaningful way to contribute to the country and has continued every three months since.

She advocates for more blood donation drives in colleges and universities to boost youth participation. Similarly, Jay Ashvin Singh, a 23-year-old medical student, donated for the first time through a campus drive that fit conveniently between classes. He described the experience as gratifying, knowing one donation can help multiple patients. While many of his peers view blood donation positively, concerns about needles and discomfort persist.

Jay Ashvin stressed the importance of accessible opportunities and greater awareness about the lifesaving impact of each donation. Gilian Lee, a 25-year-old marketing executive from Ampang, has donated twice and highlights the role of workplaces in encouraging young professionals. She suggests that companies organize occasional donation drives during work hours, making it easier for employees to contribute. With more Gen Z entering the workforce, workplaces can foster a culture of regular donation.

This year's World Blood Donor Day theme, set by the World Health Organization, is 'One Drop of Humanity. Give Blood. Save Lives.

'-a message that aligns with the experiences of these Malaysians who demonstrate how consistent, small actions can collectively save thousands of lives and strengthen community health systems





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