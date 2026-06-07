Malaysians to Watch 2026 Fifa World Cup Free via RTM and Unifi TV After Astro Loses Rights

Malaysian football fans can watch all 104 matches of the 2026 Fifa World Cup through free platforms RTMKlik and MyGOV app, or via paid Unifi TV, as Astro no longer holds primary broadcasting rights. Detailed guides cover antenna setup, decoder requirements, and streaming options.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 - The Fifa World Cup 2026 is set to kick off on June 12, marking a significant shift in how Malaysia n audiences can watch the tournament.

For the past two decades, Astro held the primary broadcasting rights, but this year the company failed to secure them. Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil confirmed on May 13 that all 104 matches will be accessible through platforms operated by RTM and Unifi TV. The extended 48-team tournament will be broadcast via RTM's television channels and its streaming service RTMKlik, with parallel broadcasts, delayed telecasts, and video-on-demand available on Unifi TV 2.0 and RTMKlik.

This change responds to evolving viewer habits, as younger Malaysians increasingly favor over-the-top streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar, moving away from traditional pay-TV. Consequently, some fans may be uncertain about accessing the matches, especially if they are no longer traditional TV subscribers. The tournament might actually be easier to watch for many, just not on the platforms they are accustomed to.

For viewers with Integrated Digital TVs (IDTVs), connecting a UHF antenna directly will allow access to free-to-air stations including RTM's TV1, TV2, TV Okey, RTM Sports, and Berita RTM, where matches are expected. Those with older analogue TVs need a certified DVB-T2 decoder, commonly called a MyTV box. Importantly, Astro subscribers should note that RTM channels will cease broadcasting on Astro's platform from July 1, 2026, so they may need to switch to MyTV.

RTMKlik is a free application for smartphones and Android TV devices; it will stream all 104 matches live and works with any internet provider. The MyGOV Malaysia app, which aggregates 51 government services, will also offer World Cup broadcasts. Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo announced on June 5 that viewers must register for MyDigital ID to access the live streams from TV1, TV2, and Okey TV through the app.

Unifi TV's World Cup package will be available to both subscribers and non-subscribers. The full season pass costs RM60, while existing Unifi TV customers get an exclusive RM50 rate. New customers can also obtain the RM50 rate by subscribing to a Unifi TV pack starting from RM12 per month. For those who miss live games, match highlights and updates will be available on Fifa's official YouTube channel, though live streaming on YouTube is restricted to specific regions.

RTMKlik includes built-in Google Chromecast support, enabling casting to Chromecast-enabled devices, Android TVs, or Google TV by tapping the cast icon. iPhone and iPad users can use iOS Screen Mirroring via Control Centre to stream to Apple TV or AirPlay-compatible smart TVs, since native AirPlay integration is not available. Additionally, RTMKlik offers a dedicated Android TV app for direct streaming without needing a phone intermediary.

As the tournament approaches, attention turns to on-field action; France's Les Bleus enter as strong favorites with arguably the deepest squad in the competition, filled with world-class talent across all positions





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