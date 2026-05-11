Malaysians Rushed To Donate After The Organ Donation Of A Young Woman Who Passed Away Suddenly

After a young woman died suddenly, her family allowed organ donation, which ultimately resulted in the donation of her kidneys, liver, corneas, and bones to several recipients. Manisha had survived a kidney transplant herself and wanted to save others in her final moments.

Manisha s kidneys and liver helped save three patients while her corneas and bones may continue helping more people in the future. What started as a heartbreaking loss has now become a powerful reminder of how one person can continue changing lives even after death.

The fluid and dynamic nature of a post death organ donation process has also highlighted how unexpected the response from Malaysians was as organ donor registrations had previously been slow due to low awareness and hesitation surrounding the topic. Mangal da his story moved thousands of others to pledge their organs. She was a transplant recipient herself and saw the trauma and hardship that her death would cause to her loved ones. This was her final wish.

Manisha s father and mother received a certificate of appreciation from Selangor health director Dr Ummi Kalthom Shamsuddin and state executive councillor Jamaliah Jamaluddin on 7 May. Dr Natasha encouraged more Malaysians to register as organ donors through the MySejahtera app while noting the challenge of family consent even when a person has already pledged their organs. Public health awareness campaigns and engaging the community can greatly help enhance and improve the organ donation process in Malaysi





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Organ Donation Manisha Malaysians Sudden Death Family Consent Liver Donation Kidney Donation Cornea Donation Bone Donation

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