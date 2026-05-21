Malaysians Rally Behind Desperate Mother in Need of RM 78,000 for Daughter's Life-Changing Surgery

A single mother, S Kogila Vani, turned to the kindness of strangers after finding herself short RM 78,000 for a specialized implant for her daughter, Yaashika Steven Dass. The surgery was necessary for her nine-year-old daughter to breathe normally through her nose, and they were hopeful that the outpouring of support from the community would provide the necessary funds. With the target reached within 72 hours, the mother expressed heartfelt gratitude, acknowledging the invaluable impact of compassion and hope that community had provided. They emphasized solidifying the fact that their nation had transcended limitations of race and perceived boundaries to come together as a unified community.

In a moment of desperation, single mother S Kogila Vani placed her hope in the kindness of strangers. She needed RM78,000 for a specialized implant to help her nine-year-old daughter, Yaashika Steven Dass, breathe normally through her nose.

The surgery was not just a medical procedure, but a chance for her child to live without struggle, to breathe freely, and to experience a quality of life that had been out of reach. What happened after her story was published by FMT on Monday moved her beyond words. The target was reached within 72 hours, bringing tears of joy to the desperate mother.

‘Malaysians from every background – Malay, Chinese, and Indian – rallied behind my cause. The response was swift and overwhelming. Readers did not see a stranger in need but a fellow Malaysian, a mother fighting for her child,’ she told FMT.

‘They stood up to be counted, not as separate communities, but as one nation. I am deeply touched. It’s not just the money but also the faith and hope they have restored. This shows that compassion knows no ethnicity,’ she added





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Single Mother Desperate Need Daughter Surgery Rare Congenital Conditions Struggle To Breathe Need Money For Surgery Faith And Hope Compassion Nation Unifying For Cause Response Moved Stranger Into Family

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