Malaysians Largely Unaffected by Fuel Price Hikes, Government Subsidies Offer Protection

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim clarifies that 85% of Malaysians benefit from subsidized fuel prices, with only 15% impacted by market fluctuations due to the global energy crisis. The government provides exemptions for specific transport sectors, and subsidized RON95 remains at RM1.99 per litre, while unsubsidized prices see reductions.

Malaysians are largely insulated from the impact of fluctuating global fuel prices , with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stating that 85% of the population continues to benefit from government subsidies. Speaking at the opening of the new terminal at Sultan Ismail Petra Airport in Kota Bharu, the Prime Minister highlighted that only a small fraction, approximately 15%, of the population are currently affected by market-driven fuel costs.

This distinction is crucial, he explained, as the narrative often focuses on the minority experiencing the price increases, while the majority enjoying subsidized rates remain unmentioned. He stressed that this situation arises from the ongoing global energy crisis, which inevitably puts pressure on prices. To further clarify the government's approach, Anwar, who also serves as the Finance Minister, detailed specific measures in place. For instance, the transport sector receives targeted exemptions, with school buses and certain categories of strategic transport lorries benefiting from government support. He also addressed concerns raised in the state legislative assembly regarding the impact of rising diesel prices on fishermen. Anwar firmly stated that fishermen utilize subsidized diesel, not the market rate, and therefore, should not be cited as an example of those negatively impacted by market fluctuations. This assertion underscores the government's commitment to protecting specific vulnerable groups and sectors from the full brunt of international energy market volatility. Adding to the clarity on the current fuel landscape, the Ministry of Finance released an update on retail prices. The subsidized RON95 gasoline, under the Budi Madani program (BUDI95), will maintain its price at RM1.99 per litre for the week of April 16th to 22nd. In contrast, unsubsidized fuel prices have seen a downward adjustment. RON95 and RON97 have each decreased by 25 sen per litre, now priced at RM4.02 and RM5.10 respectively. Unsubsidized diesel has experienced a more significant reduction of 75 sen per litre, bringing its price down to RM5.97 for the same period. These adjustments reflect the dynamic nature of the energy market and the government's strategy of managing both subsidized and unsubsidized fuel prices. The arrival of a tanker carrying one million barrels of crude oil from Iraq further signifies efforts to maintain a stable fuel supply. Petronas, the national oil and gas company, has indicated that fuel supplies are expected to remain stable through June. While the government remains focused on meeting domestic energy needs as a priority, options such as negotiating with Russia for oil supplies are being considered as part of a broader strategy to ensure energy security and stability in the face of global challenges





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