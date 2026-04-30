Malaysians Find New Opportunities as AI Trainers

A growing number of Malaysians are embracing AI training as a flexible and rewarding gig economy opportunity, leveraging their unique voices and linguistic skills to help develop more accurate and culturally sensitive AI systems. Individuals like Jenny Elma Oliam, Noor Fateha Mohd Salleh, and Aydan Ashraf are contributing to the advancement of AI while earning a decent income.

The evolving landscape of work in Malaysia is witnessing a fascinating shift, with individuals like Jenny Elma Oliam, Noor Fateha Mohd Salleh, and Aydan Ashraf embracing the burgeoning field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) training as a viable and rewarding career path.

This new gig economy opportunity is particularly appealing to those seeking flexible work arrangements and a chance to contribute to the development of cutting-edge technology. Jenny, a 24-year-old from Ranau, Sabah, initially faced challenges in securing stable employment. Recognizing her unique linguistic skills – specifically her authentic Sabahan and Manglish accents – she pivoted towards AI training six years ago.

Her role involves recording her voice across a diverse range of conversational scenarios, including everyday interactions, personal hobbies, travel narratives, significant life events, and even casual gossip. This data is crucial for refining AI systems to better understand and replicate the nuances of Malaysian speech patterns, accents, and cultural context. The work isn’t solely voice-based; Jenny also undertakes transcription and data annotation tasks, broadening her skillset and increasing her earning potential.

She discovered this opportunity through a family connection, highlighting the importance of networking and word-of-mouth in this emerging sector. The flexibility of working from home is a significant advantage, though it demands a high degree of self-discipline to manage time effectively. Jenny’s earnings are structured around a points-based system, with 50,000 points equating to approximately RM135. She strategically accumulates points, typically aiming for 715,000, which translates to around RM1,800 earned over a ten-day period.

Noor Fateha Mohd Salleh, a 41-year-old from Kajang, shares a similar experience. She began her journey as an AI trainer in 2023 and her responsibilities encompass voice recording, evaluating the responses generated by AI models, and adhering to provided scripts and templates. Despite the remote nature of her work, Noor Fateha feels a strong sense of contribution, knowing that her efforts are shaping technology used on a global scale.

Her projects often require her to deliver lines with natural intonation and incorporate regional slang specific to states like Kedah, Kelantan, and Johor. The subject matter she covers is remarkably broad, ranging from descriptions of daily routines and common phrases to more complex topics like instructions, education, science, and mathematics. This diversity underscores the comprehensive nature of AI training and the need for a wide range of linguistic and contextual data.

Aydan Ashraf, a 27-year-old food science graduate from Kedah, exemplifies how individuals from diverse academic backgrounds can find opportunities in AI training. He stumbled upon this side hustle online and now dedicates his time to reading scripts in either Malay or English. Aydan emphasizes the importance of meticulous editing, spending approximately two to three hours refining his voice recordings to ensure clarity and suitability for AI processing.

The stories of Jenny, Noor Fateha, and Aydan demonstrate a common thread: the ability to leverage unique skills and adapt to the changing demands of the job market. They represent a growing cohort of Malaysians who are not only finding employment in the AI sector but also actively shaping its development. The rise of AI training as a legitimate income source highlights a significant trend in the future of work.

It’s a testament to the power of technology to create new opportunities, particularly for those seeking flexible and remote employment. The demand for diverse voices and accents is crucial for building AI systems that are truly representative and inclusive. These AI trainers are not merely providing data; they are imbuing AI with cultural understanding and linguistic sensitivity. The platform-based earning structure, while requiring self-management, offers a transparent and potentially lucrative income stream.

The examples provided illustrate that earnings can vary depending on the complexity of the project, the time commitment, and the individual’s efficiency. The fact that individuals from different age groups, educational backgrounds, and geographical locations are succeeding in this field suggests that AI training is accessible to a broad range of Malaysians.

Furthermore, the emphasis on regional dialects and slang underscores the importance of preserving and celebrating linguistic diversity in the age of artificial intelligence. As AI continues to evolve, the role of these trainers will become increasingly vital in ensuring that these systems are not only intelligent but also culturally aware and responsive to the needs of diverse communities.

The police are also preparing to ensure the smooth running of the Rain Rave Water Music Festival, indicating a broader focus on both technological advancement and public safety within the Malaysian context





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