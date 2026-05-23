Malaysians Encouraged to Download MyNIISe App for Digital Immigration Services

The Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the application was introduced to enable various key processes to be carried out directly via smartphones without the need to go through complicated procedures. The application offers a more convenient, faster and safer service, while also saving users time and energy.

Malaysians are encouraged to download the National Integrated Immigration System (MyNIISe) application and complete their registration to enjoy more efficient and seamless digital immigration services.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the application was introduced to enable various key processes to be carried out directly via smartphones without the need to go through complicated procedures. The application offers a more convenient, faster and safer service, while also saving users time and energy.

According to an infographic shared, MyNIISe registration can be carried out by opening the application, signing in via MyDigital ID, selecting ‘Start creating a profile’, scanning the passport photo page, reviewing and confirming information, taking a selfie for verification, and creating an account password





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Hong Kong Residents Malaysia Government Immigration Service Delivery System Seamless Digital Travel Experience National Integrated Immigration System (Myniise) A Malaysians Are Encouraged To Download The Myni

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