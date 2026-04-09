Malaysians Cut Dining Out as Living Costs Rise, But Food Deliveries Remain Popular

A new survey reveals how Malaysians are adjusting their spending habits in response to rising living costs, with a notable shift away from dining out and continued reliance on food delivery services. The report also assesses the impact of recent changes to the government's fuel subsidy program.

Malaysian consumers are making adjustments to their spending habits as living costs rise, with dining out taking the biggest hit while food delivery services maintain their popularity. According to Rakuten Insight's latest monthly survey, the majority of Malaysians are choosing to cut back on eating at restaurants and cafes before reducing their use of food delivery apps. This shift in consumer behavior reflects the economic pressures felt by households across the country.

The survey, conducted between April 6 and April 8, shows a significant increase in the percentage of respondents who would reduce spending on meals outside, jumping from 52.9 percent in March to 61.6 percent in April. In contrast, the food delivery and quick commerce category saw only a modest increase, indicating that food delivery remains a more entrenched part of many consumers' routines.\The rationale behind this consumer behavior, as explained by Rakuten Insight Malaysia's commercial research lead, Min Yao Kong, lies in the nature of the expenses. Dining out entails a comprehensive experience that includes ambience, social interaction, and the cost of the meal itself. A dinner for two in Kuala Lumpur, for example, can easily cost between RM60 and RM100, whereas a food delivery order might range from RM25 to RM50. The survey indicates that cutting back on dining out offers a more substantial financial saving. Furthermore, the survey considers the hidden cost of driving, with the fluctuating price of RON95 and the increasing cost of fuel contributing to the appeal of staying in and ordering delivery. Food delivery has also become a necessity for those with limited time for cooking. Many households find food delivery a replacement for cooking, especially for dual-income couples, parents, and individuals with long commutes. The availability and convenience of delivery services make it difficult for these consumers to simply cook instead.\In addition to exploring these consumer spending changes, the Rakuten Insight survey also examined the impact of the reduced BUDI95 subsidy quota. The government reduced the monthly quota for the BUDI95 subsidy for RON95 petrol from 300 litres to 200 litres, starting April 1. The survey asked respondents if this reduction directly affected their household’s fuel spending. The responses showed that 49 percent of the 1,052 respondents were not affected as they typically use 200 litres or less a month. While 36 percent said they were affected, the government has maintained the subsidized RON95 petrol price at RM1.99 per litre for Malaysians. This subsidy measure aims to alleviate the burden of rising fuel costs on Malaysian consumers, despite the global increase in fuel costs. The government had previously stated that nearly 90 per cent of Malaysians use less than 200 litres of RON95 petrol per month. The survey was conducted online, surveying 1,052 Malaysian adults from April 6 to April 8, building on a previous survey done from March 16 to March 18





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Consumer Spending Dining Out Food Delivery Living Costs Fuel Subsidy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

QuickCheck: Can Malaysians apply to increase their RON95 petrol quota under Budi95?April 6 (Reuters) - Broadcom said ⁠on Monday it has signed a long-term agreement with ⁠Google to develop and supply future generations of custom ‌artificial intelligence chips and other components for the company's next-generation AI racks through 2031.

Read more »

EPF: Extending Work Years Could Significantly Boost Retirement Savings for MalaysiansThe Employees Provident Fund (EPF) is encouraging Malaysians to consider delaying retirement to boost savings, emphasizing that working longer can substantially increase retirement funds. The plan considers the rising cost of living and rising life expectancy in Malaysia. Policy changes will require careful study. The article discusses potential benefits, the need for thoughtful policy changes, and the importance of early financial planning.

Read more »

EPF: Malaysians Can Boost Retirement Savings By 40%, But It Means Working LongerWith Malaysians living longer and costs rising, EPF says delaying retirement could significantly boost savings, but any policy changes will require careful study.

Read more »

Malaysians Sail Down Memory Lane As The Ship Bukit Bintang RelocatesMany core memories were made at The Ship on Jalan Bukit Bintang.

Read more »

Big buys off the table, Malaysians go thrifty as living costs bite, Rakuten findsKUALA LUMPUR, April 9 – Have you experienced an unexpected increase in your monthly expenses or are you running over your monthly budget? What would be the first thing you would...

Read more »