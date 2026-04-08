Malaysian Workers Fear AI Dependence More Than Job Loss

A recent study indicates Malaysian workers are more concerned about over-reliance on AI impacting their cognitive skills than the threat of job displacement. The survey highlights anxieties about professional judgment, creativity, and autonomy in the workplace, alongside preparedness gaps within organizations regarding AI strategies.

Malaysia n workers express greater concern about over-reliance on artificial intelligence (AI) in their daily work than the potential loss of their jobs due to the technology. A recent study by Milieu Insight, involving 3,000 workers across Southeast Asia, revealed that nearly half (49%) of Malaysia n respondents identified excessive dependence on AI as their primary worry. This figure significantly surpasses concerns about job displacement, which were cited by only 33% of local workers.

This data challenges the prevailing narrative that often associates AI with the wholesale replacement of human labor. Workers in Malaysia and the region are not rejecting AI outright, but they are concerned about the technology eroding their professional judgment, creativity, and autonomy in the workplace. The actual issue revolves around whether organizations are providing the appropriate safeguards and training to ensure humans remain in control. The study highlighted that the focus is shifting away from job losses to the potential impact of AI on employees’ intellectual capabilities. This is particularly evident in Malaysia, where workers are more focused on maintaining their own intellectual abilities rather than being overshadowed by machines. Across the region, 53% of respondents shared similar concerns about AI dependence, followed by privacy issues (40%) and job losses (34%). While job displacement remains a concern, particularly in the Philippines (42%), Malaysian workers appear more focused on preserving their intellectual capacity. \The study also revealed a significant preparedness gap in Malaysia, with only 12% of respondents feeling their organizations are 'very prepared' with clear AI strategies and training. Conversely, 42% of local workers still express concerns about data security and privacy in the use of AI technology. Despite these concerns, 51% of workers in the region see the positive side of AI, as they recognize its potential to save time on routine tasks, allowing them to focus on more high-value responsibilities. Vietnam emerged as the most optimistic nation regarding the future of AI (66%), while Singapore recorded the highest pessimism rate (15%) compared to other neighboring countries. The findings underscore the importance of addressing the specific concerns of the workforce regarding AI adoption. Organizations need to prioritize employee training and development programs that not only familiarize employees with AI tools but also equip them with the skills to effectively utilize these tools without compromising their critical thinking and professional judgment. This includes establishing clear guidelines for AI use, ensuring data privacy and security, and fostering a culture of continuous learning and adaptation. Failure to address these concerns could lead to decreased employee morale, reduced productivity, and a reluctance to fully embrace the potential benefits of AI. \The study’s findings call for a proactive approach from both organizations and policymakers to navigate the evolving landscape of AI. Organizations should proactively develop and implement comprehensive AI strategies that address employee concerns about dependency, privacy, and job security. This involves investing in robust training programs, establishing clear ethical guidelines for AI use, and fostering a culture of transparency and communication. Policymakers can play a vital role by creating a regulatory framework that promotes responsible AI development and deployment. This includes setting standards for data privacy, ensuring algorithmic transparency, and providing support for workforce upskilling and reskilling initiatives. Furthermore, education systems need to adapt to equip future generations with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in an AI-driven world. This entails integrating AI literacy into curricula, promoting critical thinking and problem-solving skills, and fostering a lifelong learning mindset. The key takeaway is that the successful integration of AI requires a holistic approach that considers the needs and concerns of the workforce, promotes responsible AI development, and invests in the skills and capabilities of individuals and organizations





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