Malaysian Worker Challenges Company’s 'Redundancy' Claim After Being Offered Same Role with Fewer Benefits

A Malaysian employee went viral after claiming their role was labeled redundant before being offered the same job under a contractor arrangement with reduced benefits, sparking a debate on labor rights and employment practices in the country.

A Malaysia n worker's viral social media post has ignited online discussions after they revealed that their employer declared their position 'redundant' before offering them the same role under a contract-based arrangement with significantly reduced benefits.

The employee stated that the company cited project cutbacks as the reason for retrenchment, yet shortly after, they were given two choices: accept three months' pay as severance or continue in the same capacity but as a contractor—a role that came with a higher base salary but offset by fewer billable hours, diminished overtime pay, and the loss of critical benefits such as relocation allowances and insurance. The worker questioned how a position could be deemed unnecessary if the company sought to fill it immediately afterward, especially since they were still actively managing key projects at the time of the termination decision.

The employee suspects the move was driven by cost-cutting rather than genuine redundancy and requested an extra four months' compensation, which the company declined. The post also raised legal concerns, including whether offering the same job in a different employment structure invalidated the initial redundancy claim.

The worker contemplated pursuing the matter through the Industrial Court if mediation failed, while also highlighting a signed permanent employment contract set to last until 2027, which could strengthen claims of breach or owed compensation. Under Malaysian labor laws, redundancy is supposed to apply only when a role is no longer needed due to genuine business changes, such as restructuring or operational downsizing.

However, disputes often arise when employees believe their positions remain necessary, simply repackaged under different terms. Commenters debated the merits of contract positions, with some suggesting firms use them to avoid long-term financial liabilities, while others cautioned against the uncertainty of legal action versus accepting settlement offers. The incident has resonated deeply with many Malaysians who fear permanent roles may increasingly be replaced by less secure contract work.

Meanwhile, another viral story involving a para swimmer receiving a new electric wheelchair has also captured public attention. Elsewhere in the news, a lawmaker clarified that his remarks were misconstrued and did not constitute an official government announcement regarding policy changes





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