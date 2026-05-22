Malaysian Women, Family, and Community Development Minister Advises Neighbours to Report Suspected Illegal Childcare Centers

The news report highlights the paramount need to report illegal childcare centers to the authorities. It is crucial to prevent the risk of child abuse and deaths at unregistered centers.

Locals staying near suspected illegal daycare and childcare centers have been advised to report them immediately to the authorities for the welfare of children. The lack of registration can lead to unregistered centers, putting them at risk of abuse and even death.

Nancy Shukri, Malaysian Women, Family, and Community Development Minister, emphasized the importance of whole-community efforts in addressing such cases compared to authorities acting alone. In case of any suspicions, she requested neighbors to report about such unregistered institutions. She also stated that unregistered centers cannot prevent JKM from taking actions to shut them down





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Women Family And Community Development Ministry Childcare Center Registration Suspicious Neighbors Surprise Visits Illegal Childcare Centers

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FMM Calls for Immediate Enforcement of GPA 2025 Amid Middle East CrisisThe Federation of Malaysian Manufacturing (FMM) has raised concerns about the impact of the Middle East crisis on Malaysian manufacturers, citing freight and insurance cost increases. They urge the government to enforce the GPA 2025 to protect the integrity of the 'Buy Malaysian' policy and strengthen the credibility of the procurement system.

Read more »

US mountain resort trains dogs to rescue humans trapped in an avalanchePETALING JAYA: Women's singles shuttler K. Letshanaa stunned world No. 9 Tomoka Miyazaki of Japan to advance to the Malaysian Masters quarter-finals on Thursday (May 21).

Read more »

Higher diesel prices raise construction costs up to 15%The Malaysian Housing Contractors Association says this has also pushed up house prices.

Read more »

Samsung Electronics' South Korean union to begin vote on pay agreementMalaysian medical specialist reveals how crafting helped her get through depression during the pandemic.

Read more »