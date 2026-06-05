Malaysian Woman Earns Less Than RM2,500 a Month Despite 22 Years of Service

A woman has drawn attention for her post about earning less than RM2,500 a month despite working at the same petrol station for 22 years. Her post sparked discussions about employee loyalty, salary growth, and the rising cost of living.

A woman has drawn widespread attention after revealing that she still earns less than RM2 , 500 a month despite working at the same petrol station for 22 years.

She started working at the petrol station in Melaka on 31 May 2004, and has remained with the same employer ever since. Her post sparked various reactions online, with many being surprised to learn that her income remains below RM2,500 after more than two decades of service. Some questioned the salary increments she had received over the years, arguing that long-serving employees should be rewarded more fairly.

However, she pointed out that her workplace is only about 3.5km from her home, which saves her both time and transportation costs. In addition, her employer offers her flexible working arrangements, allowing her to send her children to and from school and better manage family responsibilities as a single mother of two since 2018.

The woman also admitted that her age has made her hesitant to pursue a new career, as she worries about having to start over with a low entry-level salary. The post has since sparked broader discussions about employee loyalty, salary growth, and the rising cost of living. While some users encouraged her to learn new skills to improve her earning potential, many others applauded her commitment and wished her well.

Some viewed her story as a reflection of the reality faced by many Malaysians who prioritise job stability, flexibility, and family commitments over pursuing higher-paying opportunities. The woman later said she never expected her post to spark such a debate about salaries and expressed gratitude for what she currently earns. She stated that she is okay with her salary and does not expect more, as she did not study very well and is not picky about work.

She also expressed her trust in Allah to provide enough for her as long as she works with sincerity, discipline, and trust





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Malaysian Woman RM2 500 A Month 22 Years Of Service Employee Loyalty Salary Growth

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