Malaysian woman charged in Singapore for alleged involvement in police impersonation scam

A 34-year-old Malaysian woman will be charged in court today over her alleged involvement in a scam in which victims were deceived by callers posing as police officers. The arrest brings the number of Malaysians allegedly caught in Singapore for helping scam syndicates collect cash and valuables since March this year to 26.

SINGAPORE: A 34-year-old Malaysian woman will be charged in court today over her alleged involvement in a scam in which victims were deceived by callers posing as police officers .

The arrest brings the number of Malaysians allegedly caught in Singapore for helping scam syndicates collect cash and valuables since March this year to 26. According to police, a female victim lodged a report on May 19 after receiving a call from an unknown person claiming to be a police officer.

The victim was allegedly told her identity had been linked to money laundering activities and was instructed to provide banking and personal information while being warned not to reveal details of the purported investigation to anyone, including family members. She was later directed to withdraw cash and hand over $13,700 and gold items to an 'agent' at Kovan for supposed investigation purposes.

Preliminary investigations revealed the woman had allegedly been tasked by unknown individuals believed to be part of a transnational crime syndicate to collect cash and valuables from the victim. If convicted of assisting another person to retain benefits from criminal conduct, she faces up to 10 years' jail, a fine of up to $100,000, or both





DailyExpress_MY / 🏆 3. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Malaysian Woman Charged In Singapore Police Impersonation Scam Victims Callers Posing As Police Officers Collect Cash And Valuables Transnational Crime Syndicate Anti-Scam Command Anti-Scam Police Police Officer Victim Call Money Laundering Activities Banking And Personal Information Gold Items Agent Kovan Supposed Investigation Purposes Preliminary Investigations Convicted Of Assisting Another Person To Retai Up To 10 Years' Jail Fine Of Up To $100 000 Both

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