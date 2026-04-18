Malaysian Waters Under Siege: 100 Tonnes of Invasive Fish Removed, Yet Threat Persists

Despite removing over 100 tonnes of invasive fish from Malaysian water bodies between 2021 and 2025, the country faces a critical escalation of the problem, with foreign species dominating native habitats and impacting local ecosystems and fishermen's livelihoods.

Malaysia is grappling with a critical invasion of foreign fish species, with over 100 tonnes removed from its water bodies between 2021 and 2025, yet this monumental effort has barely made a dent. Datuk Adnan Hussain, Director-General of the Fisheries Department , emphasized the dire state of the invasion, attributing it largely to the well-intentioned but ultimately destructive act of releasing unwanted aquarium fish into rivers and lakes.

This seemingly benevolent gesture has paved the way for dozens of non-native species to proliferate and dominate native habitats. The problem is widespread, affecting at least six major rivers and lakes nationwide. In Selangor, Sungai Klang and Sungai Langat are compromised. Perak's Tasik Temenggor and Tasik Merah are particularly concerning; Tasik Merah is described as being in a critical state due to the overwhelming presence of peacock bass. Further south, water bodies in Johor are also witnessing a significant influx of foreign fish, while Perlis faces similar challenges. The primary culprits identified include the highly destructive suckermouth catfish, often referred to as ikan bandaraya, known for its ability to decimate native fish populations by consuming their eggs. The peacock bass, or ikan raja, is another major threat, alongside the rapidly reproducing African catfish (ikan keli Afrika), the adaptable Midas cichlid (ikan midas), the Mayan cichlid (ikan mayan), and the formidable redtail catfish (baung ekor merah). These species are not merely displacing native fish; they are actively disrupting the delicate balance of the aquatic ecosystems. The Fisheries Department has undertaken extensive removal operations, executing 37 programmes nationwide between 2021 and 2025, resulting in the extraction of 19.6 metric tonnes of invasive fish. This figure is augmented by the considerable efforts of non-governmental organisations, which collectively removed an astonishing 84.52 tonnes. Despite these substantial removals, the sheer scale of the infestation remains a daunting challenge. The suckermouth catfish, in particular, has reached alarming population numbers, with millions inhabiting major rivers. Its destructive habits extend beyond predation on native fish eggs; it also burrows into riverbanks to construct nests. This behaviour weakens the soil structure, leading to severe erosion and further degradation of aquatic environments. The ecological ramifications are profound. The suckermouth catfish is a voracious predator, targeting native species such as sebarau and kelah, leading to precipitous declines in their populations. Other invasive species, like the African catfish, exhibit rapid growth and resilience, allowing them to out-compete native fish for essential food resources. The problem is further complicated by the detection of hybrid ornamental species, such as the blood parrot, in rice fields. This raises significant concerns about the potential transmission of diseases to native fish populations and agricultural ecosystems. The consequences of introducing these foreign species are far-reaching, extending beyond environmental damage to impact the livelihoods of inland fishermen. Their catches are increasingly dominated by low-value invasive species, diminishing their income and the sustainability of their profession. To address this pervasive issue, the Fisheries Act 1985 imposes penalties for handling prohibited species without authorization, including fines of up to RM1,000, imprisonment for up to one year, or both. In some states, such as Perlis, the fines for releasing foreign fish into public waters can be as high as RM20,000. Authorities also possess the power to confiscate and dispose of invasive fish to prevent further environmental contamination. However, a significant hurdle in combating this invasion is public perception. Many individuals continue to believe that releasing unwanted aquarium fish is an act of kindness, failing to grasp the devastating biological pollution it represents. These releases often occur discreetly and individually, making enforcement extremely difficult. Datuk Adnan Hussain stressed that successful mitigation hinges on heightened public awareness and a collective commitment to responsible actions. The department urges the public to surrender unwanted fish to the Fisheries Department or a registered quarantine centre rather than releasing them into natural water bodies. Such an act is not merely the release of a pet; it is the introduction of a silent threat with the potential to irrevocably alter entire ecosystems and endanger biodiversity. The underlying message is clear: responsible pet ownership extends to preventing the introduction of invasive species that can threaten the delicate balance of nature and the livelihoods of communities dependent on it





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Invasive Species Fisheries Department Aquarium Fish Release Biodiversity Loss Ecological Threat

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