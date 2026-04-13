Malaysian University Students and Mental Health: Bridging the Gap Between Awareness and Action

A study at Universiti Malaya reveals that while Malaysian university students are increasingly aware of mental health issues, many still hesitate to seek professional help. The report highlights the impact of stigma, lack of awareness of available resources, and trust issues as key barriers. The article explores the consequences of delaying help-seeking and offers actionable solutions, including promoting open discussions, enhancing the visibility of support services, and leveraging peer support to create a more supportive environment. The recent study emphasizes the need to transform awareness into action, fostering a culture where seeking help is viewed as a responsible and positive step.

April 13 — A healthy lifestyle requires balance across all dimensions of life: physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual. While physical health has traditionally taken precedence, mental health often receives less attention. Seeking appropriate mental health treatment significantly mitigates the impact of mental disorders. Health-seeking behaviors demonstrably reduce rates of suicide, self-harm, anxiety, depression, and other mental illnesses.

Researchers at Universiti Malaya recently completed a study investigating students' health-seeking behavior, specifically concerning their approach to mental health support. This research aims to understand the barriers preventing students from accessing vital mental health services and to propose effective solutions to improve their well-being. The study’s findings highlight a critical issue: the reluctance of many Malaysian students to seek professional help for mental health challenges, even with increasing awareness of these conditions.

Many students, when asked about their hesitancy to seek professional mental health support, often cite a similar common reason, which is linked with the stigma attached to these conditions. Despite growing awareness of mental health, many students continue to suffer in silence. This phenomenon highlights a significant gap between awareness and action. The challenges students face, including academic pressure, financial concerns, and social expectations, are not new to university life. However, what is concerning is not the existence of these challenges but the widespread reluctance to seek proper support to address them, preventing the necessary interventions which could make a difference.

Recent data reveals that Malaysian students are far more inclined to confide in friends than to seek help from counsellors or psychologists. Students report a high likelihood of turning to friends for support, while their willingness to approach professional services remains noticeably lower. This hesitance stems directly from prevalent stigma. Many students still fear judgment, labeling, or misunderstanding. While awareness of mental health is improving, attitudes toward seeking professional help have not kept pace. Studies show a moderate understanding of mental health concepts, but positive attitudes towards professional help are lacking.

In addition, a lack of awareness regarding available resources and support systems hinders access. Many students are unsure where to go or how to access campus support services. Trust is another significant barrier, with some students feeling that professionals may not fully understand their personal or cultural backgrounds. The implications of this reluctance are substantial. Mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression frequently require professional intervention. Without it, these problems often escalate.

The underutilization of professional services within universities can be partially explained by a lack of clarity regarding whom to approach. When students delay seeking help, the consequences can be severe, impacting academic performance, relationships, and overall well-being. In severe cases, this can lead to long-term mental health challenges. Addressing this issue requires a shift from solely raising awareness to implementing tangible and visible solutions that directly support students in their daily lives.

Creating a safe space where students can openly discuss mental health without fear of judgment is crucial. When mental health is normalized, similar to physical health, students are more likely to share their struggles. Universities should organize regular discussions, student forums, and targeted awareness campaigns to promote open dialogue. This approach helps reduce stigma and encourages students to seek assistance when needed. While many universities already offer counselling services, their accessibility is often limited. Merely providing services is insufficient; they must be proactively promoted, easily visible, and clearly explained.

Clear information should be disseminated during orientation programs, through social media platforms, and on student portals. Furthermore, leveraging peer support can significantly enhance mental health care. Universities can train student leaders or volunteers to identify signs of distress and provide basic support. These peers can also guide students towards professional help when necessary, bridging the gap between informal support and formal services, thereby reducing the intimidation associated with seeking professional help. Changing the prevailing mindset is vital. Seeking help should be viewed as a responsible and positive step toward overall well-being.

Universities, educators, and public campaigns should emphasize that mental health support is an integral part of life. Malaysian students are not ignoring mental health; instead, they are often choosing familiar and perceived safer coping mechanisms. Turning awareness into action is the ultimate challenge. Encouraging professional help can make a huge impact. For this reason, the Universities, educators, and public campaigns should emphasize that mental health support is a normal part of life. The challenge lies in turning awareness into action. Because sometimes, the most important step toward healing is simply this: asking for help.

To attract new users, there's a promotion currently ongoing which includes a FREE RM10 & when you sign up using code VERSAMM10 with minimum cash of RM100 today! T&Cs apply. This promotion is time sensitive, and will be effective during the time this news article is displayed to the public. * Dr Suria Zainuddin is a senior lecturer at the Department of Accounting, Faculty of Business and Economics, Universiti Malaya, and may be reached a





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