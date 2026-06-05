Malaysian Surgeon Dr Amalina Bakri Earns PhD in Surgical Innovation from Imperial College London

Dr Amalina Che Bakri, a Malaysian surgeon, has earned a PhD in Surgical Innovation and Breast Cancer from Imperial College London. Her research focuses on wearable technology and AI to improve breast cancer care. She shared a heartfelt graduation message to her daughters, inspiring many.

Dr Amalina Che Bakri has officially earned her PhD in Surgical Innovation and Breast Cancer from Imperial College London , marking a significant milestone in her career as a surgeon and researcher.

She shared the joyous news on Instagram, posting pictures of her graduation ceremony and a heartfelt message to her daughters, Arabella and Aurora. In her message, she expressed her hope that her daughters would understand that she pursued her PhD out of love for them, despite the long nights away from home and moments of guilt about not being enough as a parent.

She emphasized that her love for them never wavered and hoped they would be proud of her for trying for herself, the world, and both of them. This personal reflection resonated with many, highlighting the challenges faced by working mothers in demanding fields. According to Imperial College London's official website, Amalina's research focuses on the use of wearable technology to improve surgical and patient outcomes.

Her work encompasses the use of artificial intelligence and radiomics, an advanced medical imaging technique that uses AI-driven algorithms to extract massive amounts of quantitative data from standard medical scans such as CT, MRI, and Positron Emission Tomography (PET). This innovative approach aims to enhance diagnosis and treatment planning, potentially revolutionizing breast cancer care. By integrating wearable devices with AI, her research could lead to more personalized and effective treatments, reducing the burden of disease for patients worldwide.

Her research at Imperial College London specifically explores the potential of wearable technology such as smart garments and sensors to monitor patients in real-time, providing data that can be analyzed using AI to predict outcomes and personalize care. This approach is particularly relevant for breast cancer patients, where early detection and continuous monitoring can significantly improve survival rates.

Radiomics, a key component of her work, allows for the extraction of detailed features from medical images that are not visible to the naked eye, enabling more accurate diagnosis and treatment stratification. The integration of these technologies could pave the way for a new era in precision medicine. Amalina's academic journey is nothing short of impressive.

She graduated with a medical degree from the University of Edinburgh in 2013, after completing a BmedSc in Pharmacology and an ERASMUS exchange at Leiden University in the Netherlands. She then undertook an internship at Harvard Medical School in the United States, followed by foundation training in Cambridge. At the University of Cambridge, she earned a Master's in Translational Medicine and Therapeutics. During her surgical training in London, she was awarded the prestigious Darzi Clinical Research Fellowship.

Beyond her academic achievements, Amalina actively shares medical knowledge on social media for medical students, junior doctors, and the public. Her contributions have earned her several accolades, including being Highly Commended at the UK Women of the Future Awards in 2021, the Inspirational Youth Award from the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Malaysia, and the Muslim National Award from the King of Malaysia.

Her story is a testament to the power of perseverance and dedication, inspiring many around the world. As a Malaysian, she continues to make her country proud, breaking barriers in the field of surgical innovation and breast cancer research





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