Malaysian Star Fish Liew Secures Best Actress Victory at 44th Hong Kong Film Awards

Malaysian actress Fish Liew reaches a career pinnacle by winning Best Actress at the 44th Hong Kong Film Awards, while veteran actor Tony Leung Ka Fai secures his fifth win for Best Actor.

Malaysian-born actress Fish Liew has etched her name into cinematic history by securing the prestigious Best Actress award at the 44th Hong Kong Film Awards (HKFA). The 36-year-old performer, originally from Johor, captivated both the jury and international audiences with her nuanced and deeply moving portrayal of an artist living with cerebral palsy in the critically acclaimed drama Someone Like Me.

Her triumph serves as a landmark moment for Malaysian talent in the international film scene, highlighting her dedication to complex and demanding character roles. During the star-studded ceremony held on Sunday evening, Liew took to the stage with grace and humility, extending her heartfelt gratitude to the voters, her colleagues on set, and the production team who brought the story to life. She specifically dedicated the accolade to her parents, acknowledging their unwavering support throughout her formative years and her professional journey. During her emotional acceptance speech, Liew shared a vulnerable side of her personality, admitting that despite being widely regarded as the front-runner for the award, she often felt overwhelmed by the intensity of the spotlight. She noted that she is naturally drawn to roles that challenge her deepest fears, emphasizing a personal philosophy that life is meant to be lived with courage and a willingness to embrace the unknown. Her competition for the night was fierce, as she outperformed a formidable list of regional stars, including icons like Zhang Ziyi and rising talents such as Fala Chen and Natalie Hsu. This latest victory follows her previous success at the 2022 Hong Kong Film Awards, where she won the Best Supporting Actress category for her transformative performance as Ann, the sister of legendary singer Anita Mui, in the biopic Anita. The evening was also a monumental night for veteran actor Tony Leung Ka Fai, who celebrated a career milestone by winning his fifth Best Actor trophy for his intense performance in The Shadow’s Edge. Coinciding with the 44th anniversary of the Hong Kong Film Awards, Leung remarked that he has been part of the industry for 44 years, making the recognition particularly poignant. His win further cements his status as a titan of Hong Kong cinema. Other notable highlights included victories for Alex To, who took home the award for Best Supporting Actor, and Michelle Wai, who was honored as Best Supporting Actress. The event served as a powerful reminder of the artistic depth and resilience found within the Hong Kong film industry, with the talent of performers like Fish Liew continuing to bridge cultural gaps and inspire global audiences with powerful storytelling that resonates across borders





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Fish Liew Hong Kong Film Awards Best Actress Malaysian Cinema Tony Leung Ka Fai

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Malaysian actress Fish Liew takes top acting honour in Hong KongKuala Lumpur: Malaysian actress Fish Liew (pic) has taken home the Best Actress award at the 44th Hong Kong Film Awards, marking a major career milestone.

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