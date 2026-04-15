Malaysian Solar Firm Solarvest to Expedite Renewable Energy Project Delivery Amidst Rising Global Demand

Solarvest Holdings Bhd, a Malaysian solar firm, is looking to shorten project timelines as the global demand for clean energy rises, driven by higher fossil fuel costs. The company plans to add substantial solar capacity in the coming years and expects further demand driven by rising energy costs.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Solarvest Holdings Bhd , a Malaysia n solar firm, is aiming to expedite the completion of its large-scale renewable energy projects, driven by a global surge in demand for clean energy. This surge is fueled by increased fossil fuel costs, exacerbated by the ongoing conflict in Iran. According to reports, Solarvest's chief executive officer, Davis Chong, has indicated that the company is currently engaged in discussions with regulatory bodies. The objective is to reduce the project timelines, aiming to shorten the current 18-24 month timeframe to a more efficient 12-16 months. The focus is on streamlining the project execution process, ensuring that the company can meet the growing demand effectively.

Solarvest, recognized as Malaysia’s leading solar energy firm, specializes in developing large-scale solar capacity that feeds into the national grid. They also undertake corporate renewable energy projects through direct offtake agreements. The company's expansion plans include adding approximately 1.3 gigawatts of solar capacity by the year 2026, with an additional 5 gigawatts planned by 2028, based on information available on their website. Furthermore, Solarvest is preparing to launch large-scale solar projects in collaboration with grid operator Tenaga Nasional Bhd, commencing next year. This strategic move highlights Solarvest's commitment to expanding its renewable energy footprint and contributing to Malaysia's sustainable energy goals.

Davis Chong anticipates that energy costs linked to fossil fuels for industrial users will continue to climb in the latter half of the year. This expectation is expected to further stimulate the demand for solar energy solutions. Moreover, he mentioned that the prices of solar panels and batteries are projected to remain stable or possibly decrease. This is attributed to the fact that supply routes originating from China have been largely unaffected by the global conflicts. Currently, solar panel prices hover around US$0.11 per watt, while battery prices are approximately US$100 per kilowatt-hour. However, Chong also pointed out that battery prices are gradually approaching the lower end of the spectrum seen in China, where the range is between US$60 and US$80 per kilowatt-hour.

In related developments, the head of another Malaysian solar developer reported a significant surge in project inquiries, noting an increase of at least 40 percent in April. This uptick in interest is primarily driven by the demand from data center operators and companies within the semiconductor supply chain. Cliff Siaw, the chief executive of Progressture Power Sdn Bhd, commented on the economic benefits, stating that higher energy costs accelerate the return on investment, making solar energy a more financially sound decision. This indicates a positive outlook for the solar industry as it becomes increasingly attractive financially.

In a separate announcement, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof revealed that Malaysia’s renewable energy capacity reached 12 gigawatts by the year 2025. This achievement underscores Malaysia's commitment to transitioning towards a sustainable energy future. Malaysia, recognized as one of Asia's rapidly expanding data center hubs, currently operates as a net energy exporter. However, it still relies on imports for roughly half of its domestic fuel requirements, including a portion of its natural gas needs. The shift towards renewable energy is crucial for reducing this reliance and achieving energy independence. The government's support and initiatives are vital in driving the growth of the renewable energy sector. The increasing adoption of solar energy is expected to have a significant impact on Malaysia's energy landscape, contributing to environmental sustainability and economic growth. The expansion of solar capacity, coupled with the projected price stability of solar panels and batteries, makes solar energy a compelling and viable alternative to fossil fuels. This strategic move aligns with global trends and will position Malaysia as a leader in the renewable energy sector, fostering innovation and attracting investments.

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