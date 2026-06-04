Malaysian Shuttlers Excel at Indonesia Open with Upsets and Progress Across Categories

K Letshanaa scores upset win over Denmark's Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt to reach last 16. Malaysia secures spots in all five disciplines for second round of Indonesia Open, including men's doubles pair advancing due to opponent retirement.

Malaysia 's badminton contingent made a strong showing at the Indonesia Open , with notable success across multiple disciplines. In women's singles, K Letshanaa , ranked world number 31, pulled off a significant upset by defeating Denmark's Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt , ranked world number 20, with a scoreline of 21-14, 19-21, 21-13.

This victory marks Letshanaa's first win over Kjaersfeldt, as she had previously lost both of their encounters. The match was held at Istora Senayan in Jakarta. Letshanaa highlighted the strength of her defensive game, stating it was outstanding throughout the contest. She now advances to the last 16 where she will face a formidable opponent in Japan's world number 3, Akane Yamaguchi.

This will be a rematch of their Uber Cup clash in April, which Yamaguchi won. Malaysia's performance in the first round ensured representation in all five categories for the second round. In men's doubles, three pairs progressed: the top-ranked Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, Pearly Tan-M Thinaah in women's doubles, and two mixed doubles pairs.

Additionally, the men's singles slot is filled. A specific men's doubles pair, Aaron Tai-Kang Khai Xing, also advanced to the last 16 after their Indian opponents retired mid-match, underscoring Malaysia's depth in the sport. The tournament continues with Malaysian shuttlers aiming for deep runs in this prestigious BWF World Tour event





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Indonesia Open Badminton Malaysia K Letshanaa Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt Aaron Tai-Kang Khai Xing BWF World Tour Upset Jakarta

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