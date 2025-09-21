Malaysian Seafood Noodle Sensation Hai Kah Lang to Open First Overseas Outlet in Singapore

Hai Kah Lang, a beloved Malaysian seafood noodle restaurant with a Michelin Bib Gourmand, is expanding internationally, opening its first overseas outlet in Singapore's Funan Mall. Known for its rich broths, fresh catches, and Teochew heritage, the restaurant aims to resonate with Singapore's food-loving populace.

Hai Kah Lang , the renowned Malaysian seafood noodle restaurant celebrated for its rich broths and fresh seafood, is expanding its culinary reach across the border with the opening of its inaugural outlet at Funan Mall in Singapore later this month. This new venture marks a significant milestone for the brand, establishing its first international presence and signifying a major chapter in its growth trajectory.

The Singapore outpost, scheduled to open at the end of September, is eagerly anticipated by food enthusiasts and will bring a taste of Malaysia's popular dining scene to the Lion City. CapitaLand, the management company of Funan Mall, also announced the news on its website, although the precise opening date has yet to be revealed. Since its inception in Kuala Lumpur's Taman Cheras neighborhood in 2022, Hai Kah Lang has experienced remarkable expansion, growing to encompass a total of eight outlets throughout Malaysia, including locations in Johor Bahru and Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2. Its flagship Kuala Lumpur branch has consistently garnered the prestigious Michelin Bib Gourmand award for three consecutive years, from 2023 to 2025. This esteemed recognition is bestowed upon restaurants that consistently deliver exceptional value, offering 'recognisable and easy-to-eat' dishes at reasonable price points. The restaurant's success stems from its commitment to quality ingredients, authentic recipes, and a dedication to providing an outstanding dining experience.\The restaurant's founder emphasized the connection between Hai Kah Lang's culinary roots and Singapore's own heritage, noting the influence of the Teochew/Chaoshan community, which played a significant role in shaping Singapore's culinary landscape. The choice of Funan Mall as the location for the first Singapore outlet was strategic, selected for its diverse lifestyle shopping experience and its appeal to a wide range of shoppers. The menu, a familiar favorite among seafood aficionados in Kuala Lumpur, showcases a diverse array of dishes that celebrate the bounty of the ocean. Signature bowls of prawn noodles, fish head soup, and crab meat porridge are complemented by more adventurous options such as stir-fried fish lips, fried soft shell crab, and Teochew-style oyster omelette. The restaurant's commitment to freshness and quality is evident in every dish, ensuring an unforgettable culinary journey for diners. The restaurant's reputation is built upon its consistent delivery of flavor and quality. This meticulous approach to food has created a loyal following.\Food critics have lauded Hai Kah Lang's culinary creations, describing the restaurant’s fried prawn paste fish slices as “umami bombs” and encouraging readers to try this unique creation. Hai Kah Lang's entry into the Singapore market arrives at a time when the local dining scene is facing economic challenges, including rising operational costs and the closure of several established restaurants in 2025. The restaurant is confident in its ability to thrive in the competitive market. This expansion represents a bold move for Hai Kah Lang, reflecting the brand's ambition and confidence in its ability to succeed in a new environment. Hai Kah Lang's arrival brings a welcome offering of affordable and flavorful seafood dishes, providing a unique culinary experience for Singaporean diners. The company is excited to become a part of Singapore's vibrant food scene and is looking forward to welcoming customers to its new location. The restaurant plans to bring its popular dishes and its focus on quality and flavor. Hai Kah Lang's vision is to share its culinary heritage. The management has a strong confidence in its ability to resonate with Singaporean food lovers





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hai Kah Lang Seafood Noodles Singapore Funan Mall Malaysian Cuisine

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore begins work begins to preserve whale carcass found off Tanjong PagarSINGAPORE, Sept 19 — Scientists are working to preserve the remains of a baleen whale that surfaced off Tanjong Pagar on September 6, in an effort to unlock clues about the rare...

Read more »

Calls from Singapore's former Nominated MPs to relook scheme at event marking its 35th year(Reuters) - Euro 2024 champions Spain have climbed to the top of the FIFA rankings for the first time in 11 years while Germany dropped out of the top 10, world soccer's governing body said.

Read more »

Device To Determine Eligibility For Petrol Subsidy Spotted On Social MediaThe terminal scans a Malaysian MyKad to show the holder's eligibility and monthly subsidy quota.

Read more »

Singapore forms rail reliability task force after spate of train disruptionsSINGAPORE, Sept 19 — The Land Transport Authority (LTA) and train operators SMRT and SBS Transit will set up a rail reliability task force to tackle recent service...

Read more »

Singapore reviewing short seller claim against India's Vedanta, documents showSingapore Police review complaint on Vedanta’s 2024 dividend funding; Vedanta denies allegations as “baseless.”

Read more »

DOLLA To Hold “Good Girls Gone Bad” Concert In KL & SingaporeLatest News, Trends and Entertainment

Read more »