Malaysian Ringgit Strengthens on Geopolitical Optimism, Oil Price Decline

The Malaysian ringgit rose against the US dollar and major currencies following improved risk sentiment due to a US-Iran peace deal that is expected to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, causing oil prices to drop over four percent.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian ringgit strengthened significantly against the US dollar and a basket of major currencies on Monday, propelled by a surge in risk appetite following a diplomatic breakthrough in the Middle East.

The currency opened at 4.0430/0500 per USD, marking a notable appreciation from the previous Friday's closing rate of 4.0555/0600. Market analysts attributed the ringgit's upward trajectory to the preliminary agreement between the United States and Iran, which is expected to lead to the reopening of the critical Strait of Hormuz. The deal, slated for formal signing on June 19, has already triggered a sharp decline in global oil prices, with Brent crude falling over four percent to US$83.83 per barrel.

This development reduces a key source of geopolitical risk premium and is viewed as highly favorable for risk-sensitive assets, including the currencies of net energy importers like Malaysia. Dr. Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid, Chief Economist at Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd, provided insights into the currency's movement. He stated that the improvement in sentiment directly correlates with the news of the potential Strait of Hormuz reopening.

"My sense is that the ringgit is moving towards the RM4.00 level against the US dollar. It may not happen immediately, but a sub-RM4.00 level would be consistent with the ringgit's fair value given the prevailing macroeconomic conditions and the resilience of Malaysia's economic growth," he remarked. The expert analysis suggests that the fundamental strength of Malaysia's economy, combined with the easing of external geopolitical pressures, could support a further appreciation of the local unit.

The ringgit's gains were widespread, reflecting a broader shift in market dynamics. It strengthened against the Japanese yen, moving to 2.5275/5320 from 2.5334/5364. Against the British pound, it climbed to 5.4374/4468 from 5.4429/4489. The euro also weakened against the ringgit, with the rate improving to 4.6911/6992 from 4.6979/7031.

Regional currencies were not exempt from the ringgit's advance. It appreciated versus the Singapore dollar to 3.1554/1611 from 3.1602/1640 and made significant gains against the Thai baht, jumping to 12.4015/4298 from 12.4105/4288.

Furthermore, the local note recovered against the Indonesian rupiah to 226.3/226.8 from 227.0/227.4 and edged up versus the Philippine peso to 6.65/6.66 from 6.67/6.68. This uniform strength underscores the impact of the overarching risk-on sentiment and the specific positive shock from reduced energy supply concerns, which benefits Malaysia's current account and foreign exchange outlook





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