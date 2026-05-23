Malaysian Real Estate Market Focuses on Listing Problems Amid Listing Inflation and Digital Distortions

A housebuyer in the Malaysian real estate market is faced with numerous online listings for the same unit, sometimes with little to no discernible difference between the listings, leading to decision fatigue among buyers.

The Malaysian sub-sale housing market is plagued by an extreme case of digital sifting: buyers searching for property online come across numerous listings for a single unit, with only subtle differences in details.

In this scenario, a housebuyer may finally find and click on a stunning 1,500 sq ft condominium with an unbeatable price in Petaling Jaya. Upon scrolling further, they encounter 15 different listings of the exact same apartment across multiple property portals, with only a few hundred ringgit difference in price. This 'extreme digital sifting' is a common skill among homebuyers in the Malaysian property market, as the real estate industry grapples with listing inflation.

Malaysia is not only battling economic inflation but also listing inflation. Statistically, over 30% to 40% of the total number of online property listings across major portals are duplicates, outdated, or intentional data-farming dummy postings.

As a result, an estimated 450,000 to 500,000 active listings may be available online, yet due to the number of duplicates and outdated listings, the actual number of available stock is significantly lower than the digital data suggests. Due diligence is required from buyers as properties have been slightly altered and some prices are inflated, offering institutional price disparities.

The real estate industry is dynamic, with sellers often instructing multiple agencies to upload new listings for faster exposure and potential buyers are often used in price fishing tactics. Although Malaysia's property market differs from mature markets in that exclusive listings are not the norm, multiple-agency agreements dominate the sale of properties.

Real estate portals monetize through a business-to-business credit-based revenue model, exacerbating the issue of agents listing the same property with only subtle changes to 'stand out to browsing buyers.





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Australian Property Market Listing Inflation Listing Distortions Real Estate Struggles In Malaysia Listing Altercations Listing Glitches In The Market Destructive Effects Of Listing Inflation Helpful Tips To Deal With Listing Distortion Beautiful Layouts Advertised Perfect Furniture And Accessories Available New Heights Of Listing Inflation Highlights Of The Malaysian Real Estate Market Focus On Listing Inflation Let Buyers Beware

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