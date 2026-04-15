Malaysian Politicians Grapple with Pension Reforms: One Term for a Pension vs. Decades of Service

A significant debate is unfolding in Malaysia concerning the pension entitlements of elected representatives. While many advocate for a single pension, reflecting the highest office held, others believe multiple pensions are justified. This discussion highlights disparities with civil servant pension schemes and calls for potential reforms to ensure fairness and prudent use of public funds. Some parliamentarians argue for the abolition of politician pensions entirely, proposing an EPF-like system, while others urge a cautious approach, emphasizing the need for comprehensive understanding and the necessity of retirement protection for those entering public service.

A debate is brewing within Malaysia n political circles regarding the multiplicity of pensions afforded to elected representatives. While many current and former Members of Parliament (MPs) advocate for a single pension based on the highest office held, a segment of politicians feels entitled to multiple pensions, reflecting their varied roles and tenures.

Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has firmly stated his willingness to accept only one pension, arguing that the current system is inequitable when contrasted with the pension provisions for civil servants. He highlighted that MPs can become eligible for a pension after a single term, whereas public servants often require decades of service to attain similar benefits. Syed Saddiq has consistently called for the complete abolition of the pension system for politicians, proposing its replacement with an Employees Provident Fund (EPF) model, similar to that implemented for newly recruited civil servants.

This stance is echoed by former three-term Klang MP Charles Santiago, who now chairs Asean Parliamentarians for Human Rights. Santiago unequivocally supports the notion of a single pension, deeming it a fair proposition. He pointed to international examples, such as Sri Lanka's decision in February to eliminate pensions for MPs, as indicative of a growing regional trend. Santiago emphasized that public funds would be better allocated towards critical areas like development, healthcare, housing, and education. He also expressed a personal commitment to forgo any additional pensions, even if eligible, asserting that meaningful contributions can extend beyond retirement.

However, some lawmakers have urged a more measured approach, advocating for caution and a comprehensive understanding of the government's reform proposals. Wan Ahmad Fayhsal, who has served as a deputy minister in two ministries, expressed a preference for waiting for a detailed explanation before taking a definitive stance. Similarly, former MP and ex-deputy minister Dr Ong Kian Ming downplayed the overall financial burden of politicians' pensions, suggesting they constitute less than 1% of the projected RM42 billion in total pension payments for 2026. Ong also raised pertinent questions about the complexities arising from politicians holding multiple positions simultaneously, such as being both an MP and a state assemblyman or minister. He posed the question of whether pension eligibility should correspond to the remuneration received for multiple roles, suggesting that reforms might more practically focus on limiting dual appointments.

While acknowledging the importance of fairness, Ong stressed the continued necessity of some level of retirement protection for individuals who leave stable careers to enter public service, thereby forfeiting income and safety nets. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has previously appealed to former elected representatives to voluntarily relinquish multiple pensions in favor of a single one. Nevertheless, any formal amendment to abolish or cap multiple pensions would necessitate constitutional changes requiring parliamentary approval. Under the existing framework, an MP needs to serve a minimum of three years to qualify for a base pension of RM4,000, with the potential to accrue multiple pensions from various state and federal roles





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Malaysia Pensions Politicians Parliamentarians Civil Servants

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Young Malaysian chefs are trying to change restaurant kitchens for the betterLONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - A major investor in ⁠U.S. President Donald Trump's World Liberty Financial crypto venture has claimed that the firm 'secretly' implemented a tool to unilaterally freeze and restrict private holdings ⁠of its WLFI token.

Read more »

Malaysian Writer Shortlisted for Prestigious Commonwealth Short Story PrizeA Malaysian writer, Phar Kim Beng Mohamed Nasser, is among the shortlisted authors for the Commonwealth Short Story Prize, a global literary competition celebrating short fiction from across the Commonwealth. The prize received nearly 8,000 submissions, highlighting its global reach and diverse representation.

Read more »

Malaysian Elephant Kelat's Tusk Trimming at Osaka Zoo Sparks ControversyA video of the Malaysian elephant Kelat with trimmed tusks at Osaka's Tennoji Zoo went viral, prompting a statement from PERHILITAN. The statement clarified that a medical procedure was performed on the right tusk for structural balance, contradicting the zoo's blog which only mentioned a chipped left tusk.

Read more »

Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Expected in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Several Malaysian StatesThunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds are forecast to affect Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and 10 other states in Malaysia until 4 PM today, according to MetMalaysia. The affected states include Kedah, Perlis, Penang, Perak, Terengganu, Pahang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, and Johor.

Read more »

TikTok Shop Fuels Record Sales for Malaysian Sellers During Ramadan and RayaMalaysian sellers on TikTok Shop experienced a significant surge in sales during Ramadan and Raya, with over 130% year-on-year growth. This success is attributed to increased consumer trust festive demand and the JomLokal initiative. TikTok Shop's RM20 million stimulus package and commitment to platform safety further contributed to this positive outcome. The government also supports the platform's role in digital commerce.

Read more »

How AYDA Awards shaped three Malaysian designers now making their mark across AsiaSINGAPORE: A domestic helper who was allegedly raped by a tourist at an open field in Short Street was sexually assaulted by another man just minutes later.

Read more »