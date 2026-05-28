Malaysian Politician Faces Backlash After Raya Hari Raya Troll Attempt on Opponent

A Malaysian politician's attempt to mock his rival online during Hari Raya Aidiladha has sparked widespread criticism. Muhammad Taqiuddin Cheman's sarcastic Facebook post targeting Syed Saddiq backfired, with netizens defending the MP's community work and condemning the timing and tone of the remark.

The incident began when Muhammad Taqiuddin Cheman, a former one-term state assemblyman from the Amanah party, posted a sarcastic message on Facebook targeting Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

The post was made during the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebrations, a significant Muslim holiday, which intensified the negative reaction from online users. In his message, Taqiuddin mocked Syed Saddiq for vacationing in Japan while implying that the MP was neglecting his responsibilities in Muar. He also made a pointed remark about which mosque carpet Syed Saddiq was lying on, referencing the yellow prayer line often seen in mosques, suggesting a departure from religious or community duties.

Syed Saddiq was in Shibuya, Japan, celebrating the festival with his family, his fiancée Bella Astillah, and her two children, as shared on Instagram. The post quickly went viral but not in the way Taqiuddin intended. Many netizens interpreted the comment as a mean-spirited jab rather than a harmless joke. They criticized Taqiuddin for making personal attacks, especially during a religious occasion, and some defended Syed Saddiq by highlighting his continuous community work and fundraising efforts even while abroad.

The backlash grew as more users joined in urging Taqiuddin to refrain from such petty politics and focus on his own conduct. In an attempt to mitigate the situation, Taqiuddin responded to comments, insisting that his post was intended as a joke and asking others not to take it too seriously.

However, this explanation was largely rejected by the public, who felt that the tone and timing were inappropriate. The episode highlights the increasing scrutiny of politicians' social media behavior, especially when it involves religious sensitivities. It also reflects a broader trend where attempts to troll opponents can backfire and damage the perpetrator's reputation instead. The public's swift defense of Syed Saddiq indicates that constituents may value tangible service over partisan banter.

The controversy serves as a reminder that in the age of social media, the line between political critique and personal offense is thin, and the court of public opinion can be unforgiving





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Troll Backlash Hari Raya Syed Saddiq Muhammad Taqiuddin

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