Malaysian Police Smash Human Trafficking Syndicate, Arrest 35 in Sabak Bernam Raid

In a major crackdown, Malaysian police arrested 35 individuals, including 7 locals and 28 Indonesian nationals, in a raid in Sabak Bernam, Selangor, on June 10. The syndicate is believed to have smuggled migrants for fees of RM1,500 to RM2,500 per person.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Central Brigade of the General Operations Force (PGA) successfully dismantled an illegal immigrant smuggling syndicate by arresting 35 individuals in a raid in Sabak Bernam, Selangor on June 10.

Central Brigade Commander Senior Assistant Commissioner Hakemal Hawari stated that the raid operation was conducted at 5 a.m. in the Jalan Masjid area near the JK1 electricity pole, Kampung Parit Baroh, Kampung Sungai Air Tawar. He said police arrested seven local men believed to be actively acting as land brokers and transporters. 28 Indonesian nationals, comprising 24 men and four adult women, were found to have no valid travel documents whatsoever, he said during a press conference at the Central Brigade PGA Headquarters in Cheras today.

He said all individuals successfully detained at the scene are estimated to be between 20 and 50 years old. The authorities seized seven vehicles of various types, namely six cars and a motorcycle, believed to have been used to facilitate the criminal activity. Seven mobile phones were also confiscated, with the total value of seizures estimated at RM360,000.

All suspects are currently detained and being investigated under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (ATIPSOM) 2007 and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63. The fee charged by the syndicate to smuggle each migrant into the country is around RM1,500 to RM2,500 per individual, he said.

There have also been successes for Task Force Delta from January 1 to June 15 this year, showing that 11 raids have been successfully carried out involving 22 cases overall. A total of 247 individuals have been detained, including 32 suspects acting as land brokers, sea brokers, and transporters. The breakdown of illegal immigrants detained during that period involves 160 adult men, 54 adult women, and one male child, with total asset seizures amounting to RM1.5 million.

A total of 187 raids have been recorded so far for overall statistics involving the implications of Central Brigade PGA operations in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, and Johor, he said. The successful operation underscores the commitment of Malaysian authorities to combat human smuggling and illegal immigration, highlighting the ongoing efforts to dismantle syndicates exploiting vulnerable individuals for profit





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Human Trafficking Illegal Immigration Police Operation Malaysia Syndicate

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Marine Police Seize 5,150 Litres of Diesel Worth Over RM51,500 in Illegal Storage OperationMarine Police Region Three seized 5,150 litres of diesel worth RM51,580.50 during a raid on a premises in Hulu Jabor, suspecting illegal storage and handling. The suspect failed to produce valid documents, and the case is being investigated under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

Read more »

Long queues of young jobseekers for RM3,500 salary at Melaka factoryLong queues of young jobseekers formed in Melaka for a factory offering RM3,500 starting salary. State officials dismiss unemployment concerns, citing 2% rate and strong economy. Mayor and chief minister intervened for safety and comfort.

Read more »

Thousands Turn Up For 400 Jobs At Melaka Semiconductor Factory Offering RM3,500 Starting PayJob seekers began arriving as early as 5am for the recruitment drive, with queues stretching nearly 1km long.

Read more »

Police Dismantle Migrant Smuggling Syndicate in Selangor RaidA coordinated early-morning raid in Sabak Bernam led to the arrest of seven local men and 28 Indonesian illegal immigrants, along with the seizure of vehicles and phones, as part of a crackdown on a migrant smuggling network.

Read more »