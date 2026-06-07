Malaysian Police Crack Down on Illegal Gambling Ahead of World Cup 2026

Malaysian police are intensifying efforts against illegal gambling as the FIFA World Cup 2026 approaches, expecting a surge in betting syndicates and online bookmakers. Authorities across states are forming task forces, collaborating with MCMC, and using cyber intelligence to curb illicit betting, warning of strict legal action under the Common Gaming House Act 1953.

Malaysian police are intensifying efforts to combat illegal gambling activities as the FIFA World Cup 2026 approaches, with authorities nationwide bracing for a surge in betting syndicates and online bookmakers.

The tournament, which kicks off on June 11, is expected to draw heightened public interest and a corresponding spike in illicit betting, reminiscent of the 2022 World Cup when over 400 individuals were arrested and assets worth RM10.6 million in credit value were seized under Operation Soga. Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Fadil Marsus warned that illegal online gambling platforms, which have been operational for some time, are likely to become the primary avenue for punters seeking to place wagers on various match aspects, including final scores, winning teams, first goalscorers, penalty outcomes, and even the number of corner kicks awarded.

He noted that while gamblers previously gathered in public spaces such as food courts and mamak restaurants to place bets, technological advancements have shifted these activities to digital platforms, enabling private wagering from home. Enforcement efforts will be intensified throughout the World Cup period to curb illegal betting and prevent syndicates from exploiting the tournament for profit. In the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Kuala Lumpur police conducted 25 raids and arrested 42 individuals.

Kedah police chief Commissioner Datuk Adzli Abu Shah announced the formation of a task force dedicated to tackling illegal gambling during the tournament, collaborating closely with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to detect websites, applications, and communication mediums used for illegal activities. He urged the public to refrain from involvement in illegal gambling.

Perlis police chief Deputy Commissioner Datuk Muhammad Abdul Halim stated that state police would step up intelligence gathering and checks on individuals and premises suspected of being involved in illegal gambling, with a special operation planned throughout the World Cup to target illegal bookies and gamblers. Terengganu police chief Deputy Commissioner Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairudin highlighted that the number of teams in the World Cup has increased from 32 to 48 this year, leading to expectations of a significant rise in illegal bets.

He warned that agents and syndicates operate online, giving gamblers access to illegal bookies anytime and anywhere, and cautioned that such unhealthy activities lead to nothing good. Action against illegal gambling can be taken under the Common Gaming House Act 1953. Under Section 6(1), those who manage a gaming house can be fined up to RM5,000 or imprisoned for up to six months for a first offense, with heavier penalties for subsequent offenses.

Section 7(2) carries a fine of up to RM5,000, six months imprisonment, or both upon conviction. Additionally, Section 4B(a) allows action against those using electronic or communication devices for gambling, imposing fines between RM10,000 and RM100,000 for each machine or device seized, and up to five years imprisonment. The police urge the public to avoid illegal gambling and report suspicious activities to authorities. Police across multiple states are coordinating efforts to dismantle illegal betting networks.

In Selangor, police plan to monitor online platforms and collaborate with telecommunications companies to block gambling-related websites. A senior police official stated that discreet operations would be conducted to identify key syndicate members and their financial infrastructure. The crackdown is part of a broader initiative to prevent money laundering and other organized crimes linked to illegal gambling.

Meanwhile, in Johor, police have set up a dedicated hotline for the public to report illegal gambling activities. The state police chief emphasized that community cooperation is crucial in curbing the menace. He warned that illegal gambling often leads to severe financial losses and family breakdowns. The police also reminded that betting on sports events is strictly prohibited in Malaysia, except for state-operated lotteries.

The World Cup is expected to generate massive betting volumes globally, and Malaysian authorities are determined to prevent their country from becoming a hub for illegal gambling. The police are using advanced cyber intelligence tools to track online betting activities and identify perpetrators. They are also working with international agencies to tackle cross-border gambling syndicates. The public is advised to enjoy the World Cup responsibly and avoid placing bets through unlicensed operators.

The police reiterated that participation in illegal gambling is a criminal offense and urged the public to report any suspicious online ads or messages offering betting services. With the tournament just days away, the police are on high alert and ready to take decisive action against anyone attempting to profit from illegal gambling





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