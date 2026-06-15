Malaysian PM Anwar to Meet Putin in Russia for Oil and Gas Security Assurance

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kazan to secure commitments for stable oil, gas, and diesel supplies to Malaysia, as global geopolitical tensions threaten energy markets. Anwar highlighted Malaysia's current supply security but warned of regional disruptions, citing an ASEAN neighbor's station closures due to shortages.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to meet with Russia n President Vladimir Putin in Kazan to secure stable oil and gas supplies for Malaysia amid global uncertainties.

The meeting, set to take place over two days, aims to obtain Putin's assurance on the continued supply of oil, gas, and diesel to Malaysia. Anwar emphasized that while Malaysia currently faces no shortages, neighboring ASEAN countries are experiencing severe disruptions, with one nation forced to close 400 petrol stations due to lack of supply.

He highlighted that Malaysia maintains some of the lowest fuel prices globally, thanks to substantial subsidies on RON95 petrol, and is proactively diversifying its energy sources. The government is also cooperating with Turkmenistan through Petronas for long-term gas supplies. Anwar warned that geopolitical tensions, particularly the conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, threaten the stability of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil shipping route.

Any closure of the strait could drastically affect global oil supplies and prices, with Malaysia feeling the impact through higher fuel costs. He noted that Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is mediating to resolve the conflict, with a potential solution expected by Friday. Malaysia will closely monitor developments in the region. The upcoming talks with Russia underscore Malaysia's strategy to safeguard its energy security by strengthening diplomatic ties and securing commitments from major energy producers.

This approach is crucial as global market volatility intensifies due to regional unrest and trade disputes. Anwar's visit to Kazan also reflects Russia's strategic pivot toward Asian markets amid Western sanctions, creating opportunities for deeper bilateral cooperation. Ensuring steady energy imports supports Malaysia's economic stability and protects consumers from price shocks. The government's proactive measures, including diversification and diplomatic engagement, aim to insulate the nation from external supply shocks.

These steps are vital for maintaining Malaysia's competitiveness and cost of living amidst a turbulent global energy landscape





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Anwar Ibrahim Vladimir Putin Oil Supply Gas Security Malaysia Russia Strait Of Hormuz Energy Imports Geopolitics ASEAN Petronas Turkmenistan Fuel Subsidies

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