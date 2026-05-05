Malaysian Pilgrims Calm After Flight MH8110 Makes Emergency Landing in Oman

Flight MH8110 carrying 278 Malaysian pilgrims to Mecca made an unscheduled landing in Muscat, Oman due to a technical issue. Pilgrims remained calm and are awaiting a replacement flight to Jeddah.

A Malaysia n pilgrim expressed relief and calm after flight MH8110 , carrying pilgrims to Mecca, was forced to make an unscheduled landing at Muscat International Airport in Oman due to a technical issue.

Asyir Ataillah, one of the pilgrims on board, described a remarkably peaceful atmosphere amongst the passengers, stating that the situation did not cause panic but was instead met with a sense of acceptance and faith as they continued their journey towards the holy land. He conveyed a message of gratitude and reassurance, saying, Alhamdulillah KT51, everyone is safe here, Amen. Every event has a lesson, everything is going smoothly.

He emphasized that none of the pilgrims had yet entered the state of ihram, as the aircraft had not reached the designated miqat area, the point at which pilgrims formally begin their pilgrimage rituals. Rozelina Ghazali, another pilgrim on the flight, corroborated Asyir’s account, confirming that all passengers remained calm and that no problems arose as a result of the unexpected landing.

The flight, MH8110, which was transporting 278 Malaysian pilgrims, had taken the precautionary measure of landing in Muscat the previous day after experiencing the technical difficulty. However, Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH), the Malaysian Pilgrims Fund Board, announced that the pilgrims were scheduled to continue their journey to Jeddah with an alternative aircraft on May 6th.

TH stated that the replacement flight was expected to land at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah at 5:10 AM Saudi Arabian time on the same day. The original flight, KT051, had departed from Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Monday, May 4th, 2026, at 2:06 PM Malaysian time and was originally scheduled to arrive in Jeddah around 5:50 PM on the same day. The unexpected detour caused a delay, but did not diminish the pilgrims’ spirits.

Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) has assured the families of all 278 pilgrims from KT051 that they are safe and there is no need for concern. The pilgrims were provided with food and beverages immediately after landing in Muscat and were subsequently transported to a hotel for rest while awaiting the departure of the replacement aircraft. TH is actively managing the logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth continuation of the pilgrimage for all affected individuals.

The incident highlights the importance of safety protocols in air travel, particularly when transporting large groups of people undertaking a significant religious journey. The swift response from TH in securing alternative transportation and providing care for the pilgrims demonstrates their commitment to the well-being of those entrusted to their care. The pilgrims’ positive attitude and reliance on faith throughout the ordeal are a testament to their spiritual strength and resilience.

The focus now remains on ensuring a safe and comfortable journey for the pilgrims to Jeddah, allowing them to fulfill their religious obligations in peace and tranquility. The situation serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of travel and the importance of preparedness and effective communication in managing unforeseen circumstances





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MH8110 Hajj Pilgrims Muscat Oman Tabung Haji Technical Issue Flight Delay Jeddah Malaysia

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