Malaysian Peacekeepers Safe After Mortar Attack in Lebanon, Security Elevated

All Malaysian personnel serving under UNIFIL in southern Lebanon are safe following a mortar attack that injured three Spanish peacekeepers. The military condemned the attack and heightened security measures, including suspension of patrols.

KUALA LUMPUR: All Malaysian peacekeepers serving under the Malaysian Battalion 850-13 in southern Lebanon are safe and unharmed following a mortar attack on the UNP 7-2 base operated by the Spanish Battalion in the Eastern Sector.

The attack occurred at about 11.20pm local time on June 3, leaving three Spanish peacekeepers injured, with one succumbing to his injuries on the morning of June 4. The Armed Forces confirmed that all Malaysian personnel deployed in southern Lebanon remain safe and were not affected by the incident. The military strongly condemned the attack, describing indirect fire against UN personnel as a serious violation of international humanitarian law.

Following the incident, security measures for the Malaysian contingent were immediately elevated to the highest alert level, and all patrol movements have been temporarily suspended. The contingent is currently operating under the strictest Standard Operating Procedures and defensive Rules of Engagement stipulated by the UN Interim Force in Lebanon headquarters.

The Armed Forces are closely monitoring developments on the ground through the Joint Forces Headquarters to ensure the highest level of protection and safety for Malaysian personnel serving under the UN peacekeeping mandate in the conflict zone. Malaysia has been a proud contributor to UNIFIL since 2007, deploying around 800 troops in each rotation to help maintain peace and stability along the Blue Line separating Lebanon and Israel.

The Malaysian Battalion 850-13 is part of this long-standing commitment, operating in a region marked by periodic tensions and armed clashes. The mortar attack underscores the volatile environment in which peacekeepers operate, often caught in the crossfire of regional conflicts. The Malaysian contingent has a robust training regimen and has conducted numerous drills to prepare for such contingencies, ensuring their ability to respond to threats while adhering to UN rules of engagement.

The safety of peacekeepers remains a top priority, and the swift elevation of alert levels demonstrates the military's proactive stance in protecting its personnel. Condemnation of the attack has been widespread, with international bodies and peacekeeping advocates calling for an immediate investigation to bring those responsible to justice. The United Nations has reaffirmed its commitment to the safety of its personnel and the continuation of the peacekeeping mission despite the risks.

Malaysian officials have expressed solidarity with Spain and the Spanish peacekeeping community, offering condolences and wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured. The incident serves as a grim reminder of the sacrifices made by peacekeepers worldwide and the importance of upholding international humanitarian law. As the situation develops, the Malaysian military continues to monitor the security landscape in southern Lebanon, maintaining communication with UNIFIL headquarters and other contributing nations to ensure coordinated responses.

The safety and well-being of Malaysian troops remain the foremost concern, and all necessary measures will be taken to preserve their security while fulfilling their mandate to support peace in the region





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Malaysian Peacekeepers Lebanon Mortar Attack UNIFIL Spanish Casualties Security Escalation

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