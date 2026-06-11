Malaysian PAC to Summon Ministry of Defence Over Norway Missile Export Cancellation

The Public Accounts Committee is calling for a briefing from the Ministry of Defence regarding Norway's decision to cancel the Naval Strike Missile export license and its subsequent impact on the LCS project.

The Malaysian Public Accounts Committee , headed by Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin, is preparing for a significant hearing scheduled for June 23. The primary objective of this session is to summon the Ministry of Defence, commonly referred to as Mindef, to provide a detailed and updated explanation regarding a critical diplomatic and military setback.

Specifically, the committee is seeking clarity on the cancellation of the export license for the Naval Strike Missile, known as the NSM, which was previously granted by the government of Norway. According to Datuk Mas Ermieyati, a formal letter has already been sent to the ministry to ensure that all necessary documentation and high-ranking officials are present to provide the required enlightenment.

This move comes after the chairperson received preliminary information from the Secretary General of the Ministry of Defence, Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali, following the initial decision by the Norwegian authorities. While some information was shared shortly after the decision, the chairperson noted that considerable time has passed and new developments have likely emerged, necessitating a formal briefing for both the PAC and the Parliamentary Security Committee of Malaysia.

The core of the controversy lies in Norway's sudden decision to revoke the export license for the NSM and its associated launcher systems. The Norwegian government cited the protection of its own national security as the primary motivation for this restriction. For Malaysia, this is a significant blow because the Naval Strike Missile is a sophisticated piece of military hardware.

It is designed for long-range maritime strikes, operating at high subsonic speeds and capable of reaching targets over 300 kilometers away. Such a capability is essential for modern naval warfare, providing a strategic advantage in monitoring and defending territorial waters.

The loss of this specific technology creates a void in the planned defense capabilities of the Malaysian Navy, forcing the government to reconsider its procurement strategy and look for viable alternatives that can meet the same operational requirements without compromising national sovereignty or strategic goals. Furthermore, the implications of this cancellation extend beyond the missiles themselves, directly impacting the highly scrutinized Littoral Combat Ship project, or LCS.

The LCS project has already been mired in delays and financial controversies, and the absence of the primary armament system like the NSM further complicates the timeline for the delivery of fully operational vessels. The PAC intends to use the upcoming session to obtain a comprehensive overview of how the Ministry of Defence plans to mitigate the risks associated with the missing missile systems.

They seek to understand whether the lack of NSMs will result in further delays in the commissioning of the ships or if the government has already identified a secondary supplier capable of providing comparable technology. This transparency is vital for the parliament to ensure that taxpayer funds are being utilized effectively and that the national defense infrastructure is not left vulnerable due to diplomatic failures or procurement errors.

In addition to the defense-related summons, the Public Accounts Committee is continuing its rigorous oversight of various government sectors. Datuk Mas Ermieyati emphasized that the PAC will proceed with proceedings related to the Report of the Auditor General, covering a wide range of topics throughout the current parliamentary session. The committee is committed to holding government agencies accountable for any discrepancies or inefficiencies highlighted in the audit reports.

To enhance their oversight capabilities, the chairperson has proposed a more aggressive approach to field inspections. Rather than relying on scheduled or semi-surprise visits, the PAC intends to implement a strategy of complete surprise visits to project sites and government offices. This is intended to provide the committee with a raw and unfiltered look at the implementation of government programs, ensuring that reported progress matches the reality on the ground.

This shift toward more spontaneous monitoring reflects a broader effort to instill a culture of discipline and transparency within the civil service and procurement bodies





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