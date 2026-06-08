Malaysian-New York Chef Wins Over Gordon Ramsay with Authentic Roti Canai and Curry on Global Cooking Show

Jaime Tan, representing Malaysia in a high-stakes World Cup Cookoff challenge, impresses judges Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich, and Tiffany Derry with her Malaysian-inspired menu featuring roti canai, curry, coconut rice, and a tangy pineapple salad, securing a decisive victory over teams from Europe, Africa, and the Americas.

A contestant who has captured the attention of Malaysians after winning a challenge with roti canai dishes in Season 16 of the show. The 20 contestants were divided to represent four global regions: Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Americas.

Content creator Jaime Tan began gaining recognition as part of the Asia-Pacific team, representing Malaysia. Although born and raised in Queens, New York, Jaime openly acknowledged her Malaysian heritage throughout the competition, often speaking about her Malaysian father. During the talent showcase, she successfully secured her place after preparing wagyu beef satay served with peanut sauce and coconut rice.

In the latest episode featuring the "World Cup Cookoff" challenge, contestants were given one hour to create a dish to enjoy while watching soccer. Jaime chose to showcase Malaysian flavors, preparing roti canai, curry, coconut rice, and a pickled cucumber and pineapple salad. When asked about the dish, Jaime explained that she was quite familiar with it, stating that roti had been a staple since childhood.

"My father used to make it for me before he left for work. So, I felt a lot of pressure to get it right today," she said. Jaime's dish was selected as the best entry from the Asia-Pacific team, advancing to the final judging round before judges Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich, and Tiffany Derry. The judges were visibly impressed by the dish's uniqueness, and after tasting, Ramsay praised every element.

"Wow. The curry, delicious. It's aromatic, it's sweet, it's sour. It has everything you want.

I mean, it tastes like you've been making it for six hours. Brilliant," he remarked.

"The key for me here is the pineapple. You get a little mint, with the pineapple and the curry. And it all comes together beautifully. Nice roti, perfect.

Very tasty.

" Ultimately, this Malaysian-inspired dish triumphed over the winning entries from Europe, Africa, and the Americas, earning her an immunity pin and immunity for her entire team





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Jaime Tan Gordon Ramsay Roti Canai Malaysian Cuisine Cooking Competition

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