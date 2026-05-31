Malaysian Moto3 Rider Hakim Danish Ramli Secures First Career Podium at Italian Grand Prix

Hakim Danish Ramli finished third in the Moto3 Italian Grand Prix at Mugello, marking his first career podium and the first for a Malaysian rider in a decade.

Malaysia n Moto3 rider Hakim Danish Ramli etched his name in the history books by securing his first career podium at the Italian Grand Prix held at the Mugello Circuit in Italy today.

The 18-year-old prodigy, riding for the AEON Credit-MT Helmets-MSI team, demonstrated remarkable composure and skill throughout the race, crossing the finish line in third place with a time of 33 minutes and 8.256 seconds. This achievement marks a significant milestone not only for Hakim Danish but also for Malaysian motorsports, as it is the first podium finish for a Malaysian rider in the Moto3 class since Khairul Idham Pawi's triumph at the German Grand Prix a decade ago.

The young rider from Terengganu has been steadily improving throughout the season, and this result reflects his dedication and hard work in one of the most competitive racing categories in the world. The race itself was a fiercely contested affair, with the top three riders separated by mere tenths of a second.

Spanish rider Brian Uriarte of the Red Bull KTM Ajo team claimed victory with a blistering time of 33:07.80 seconds, narrowly beating his teammate Alvaro Carpe, who finished second at 33:08.218 seconds. Hakim Danish's third-place finish of 33:08.256 seconds placed him just 0.038 seconds behind the runner-up, highlighting the intense competition at the front of the pack.

The Mugello Circuit, known for its high-speed corners and undulating terrain, posed a significant challenge to all riders, and Hakim Danish's ability to consistently maintain his pace throughout the 20-lap race was commendable. The podium finish earned him 16 valuable championship points, propelling him to 11th place in the overall standings with a total of 43 points.

In a post-race interview, an elated Hakim Danish expressed his gratitude and relief at finally achieving a podium finish after several close attempts earlier in the season.

'I am thankful that I finally managed to step onto the podium. This third place is my best achievement as a Moto3 rider,' he said. He described the race as extremely tough and competitive, but credited his team for their support and his own ability to maintain a good position throughout the race. Looking ahead, Hakim Danish aims to build on this momentum in the upcoming rounds, with the goal of challenging for more podiums and eventually a race victory.

His performance has sparked renewed interest in Malaysian motorsports, with fans and officials alike praising his potential. The Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix organizer also extended their congratulations, highlighting the importance of this result in inspiring a new generation of riders. As the Moto3 season progresses, all eyes will be on Hakim Danish to see if he can consistently contend at the front and continue Malaysia's proud racing tradition





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Moto3 Hakim Danish Ramli Italian Grand Prix Podium Malaysia

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Hakim Danish Secures Second Grid Spot at Italian Moto3 GP After Strong Q2 PerformanceMalaysian Moto3 rider Hakim Danish Ramli achieved his best qualifying result of the season by securing the second starting position for the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello. After recovering from a crash in practice, he posted the second-fastest lap in Q2, trailing only Spain's David Almansa.

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